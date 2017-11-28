Not Congress, PM Modi harassed senior leaders of his party: Randeep Surjewala

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the Congress conspired to remove four Patidar Chief Ministers of Gujarat, including Anandiben Patel, AICC communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said it was instead Modi who “insulted and harassed senior leaders of his party”.

Surjewala wondered how could the Congress have insulted and harassed Anandiben as she was in the BJP. “It is Modi who has done serious injustice to Anandiben Patel and senior BJP leaders.’’

On BJP shifting the venue of Modi’s rally in Surat from Patidar-dminated Kamrej to Kadodara, 18 km away, he said the BJP appeared to be afraid of people’s anger. “Modi has run away from his venue of the rally…,” Surjewala said. ens

