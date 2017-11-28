Not Congress, Modi harassed senior leaders of his party: Randeep Surjewala

Congress candidate Chandrakant Shrivastav’s roadshow ahead of filing nomination for Raopura constituency in Vadodara on Monday. (Bhupendra Rana) Congress candidate Chandrakant Shrivastav’s roadshow ahead of filing nomination for Raopura constituency in Vadodara on Monday. (Bhupendra Rana)

Countering Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s allegation that the Congress conspired to remove four Patidar chief ministers of Gujarat, including Anandiben Patel, AICC communications in-charge Randeep Singh Surjewala on Monday said it was instead Modi who “insulted and harassed senior leaders of his party”.

Surjewala wondered how could the Congress insult and harass Anandiben as she was in the BJP. He also asked the Prime Minister Narendra Modi not to give a lesson on terrorism to a party whose history was full of lives lost in fighting terrorism.

Addressing the media over the allegations levelled by the PM against the Congress during his rallies on Monday, the Congress leader said: “It is Modi who has done serious injustice to Anandiben Patel and senior BJP leaders”.

Surjewala said that Andiben Patel was forced to resign from her chief ministership under pressure from Modi.

He also said that it was in public knowledge how Modi insulted and harassed former chief minister Keshubhai Patel, former deputy prime minister L K Advani, considered as “Bhishma Pitamah of the BJP” and former leaders Harin Pathak and Kanshiram Rana.

On BJP shifting the venue of Modi’s rally in Surat from Patidar-dominated Kamrej to Kadodara, 18 km away, he said the BJP appeared to be afraid of people’s anger. “Modi ran away from his venue of the rally owing to protest by the people over the issue of GST(good and services tax) in Surat”. He is a “ranchhod”. He said Modi’s speech and body language indicated that “he is nervous, frightened and worried”.

On Modi’s allegations of the Congress pushing dynastic politics, Surjewala reminded that Union minister Jayant Sinha is the son of BJP leader Yashwant Sinha, Rajasthan CM Vasudhararaje’s son Dushyant Singh is an MP, Chhattisgarh CM Ramasinh’s son Abhishek Singh is an MP, Himachal Pradesh BJP leader Prem Kumar Dhumal’s son Anurag Thakur is an MP, Union minister Harsimrat Kaur belong to the Akali dynasty and former UP chief minister Kalyan Singh’s grandson Rajbir Singh is also an MP.

Over the issue of terrorism, the AICC communications in-charge said: “At least don’t give lessons to a party whose history is replete with sacrifices while fighting terrorists.” He hurled several charges and questions at the BJP. “Wasn’t the ISI, which is behind terrorist activities in India, brought to Pathankot and Uri by the Modi government after terror incidents there,” Surjewala was quoted as saying by PTI.

“Haven’t terror incidents increased during the (rule of) the Modi government? Hasn’t the PDP-BJP government in J&K (Jammu and Kashmir) made separatist and terror sympathiser Asiya Andrabi a poster girl? Wasn’t a BJP official found to be an ISI agent,” he asked.

