Nomination Ends for Phase-II: In Cong’s list of 14, some big surprises

The names of 76 candidates for the second phase were declared by the Congress on Sunday night. (File) The names of 76 candidates for the second phase were declared by the Congress on Sunday night. (File)

The Congress on Monday released its final list of 14 candidates for the second phase of Gujarat polls, which will vote on December 14, leaving two seats for allies, and in one seat — Vadgam — it has decided to back Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani, who is contesting as an Independent. The party shifted its sitting MLA from Vadgam, Manibhai Vaghela, to Idar (SC reserved seat).

While the party has dropped four of its sitting MLAs, it has fielded OBC leader Alpesh Thakor from Radhanpur constituency. Radhanpur is a bastion of the Thakor community and currently held by the BJP. Thakor had recently joined the Congress.

The party has nominated Himmatsinh Patel from Bapunagar and Imran Khedawala from Jamalpur-Khadia.

The name of Imran Khedawala, a sitting Congress corporator, came as a surprise as former MLA Sabir Kabuliwala was being reported as a frontrunner for the seat. Kabuliwala, who was denied a ticket in the 2012 Assembly polls, had contested as an Independent and had polled over 35,000 votes that resulted in the defeat of Congress nominee Samir Pathan.

The names of 76 candidates for the second phase were declared by the Congress last night. In the fourth and final list on Monday, 14 others were declared while it changed its candidate for Manjalpur constituency where Chirag Zaveri has been fielded in place of Purvesh Borela.

The sitting MLAs who have not been given tickets are Dharshi Khanpura from Kankrej, Hira Patel from Lunawada, Joitabhai Patel from Dhanera and Natvarsinh Thakor from Mahudha. For Mahudha seat, held by Natvarsinh Thakor since long, the party has chosen his son Indrajitsinh Thakor.

Former state Congress president Siddharth Patel has been nominated for Dabhoi seat of Vadodara district, while senior high court lawyer and party leader Babu Mangukia, who had fought Hardik Patel’s sedition case initially, has been chosen for the Thakkar Nagar seat in Ahmedabad city.

Siddharth Patel will take on BJP’s Shailesh Mehta Sotta, who is a sitting corporator of the VMC. The list released ON Monday declared state Congress vice-president Lakhabhai Bharwad as the candidate from Viramgam. Bharwad was seeking nomination from Vejalpur, state Congress general secretary Mihir Shah was nominated from Vejalpur.

Former MLA C J Chavda has been fielded from Gandhinagar (North).

State Congress general secretary Narendra Ravat, meanwhile, filed his nomination from Sayajigunj, while former Vadodara mayor Ranjit Chavan from Akota. The party has fielded Chavan keeping in mind the sizeable Maharashtrian population in the constituency. The Congress has nominated sitting Vadodara corporator Chirag Zaveri for Manjalpur.

However, in its official list released late on Sunday, the party nominated NSUI leader Purvesh Borole from the seat, because Zaveri had initially refused to contest the polls. On Monday morning, however, the party sent out a fresh list confirming Zaveri’s candidature after he agreed to contest from Manjalpur.

The Congress has fielded senior leader Kanti Sodha Parmar, 55, who has unsuccessfully contested from the seat since 2007 Assembly Elections.

Congress MLAs Amit Chavda has been nominated from Anklav and Rajendrasinh Parmar, the vice-chairman of Amul, from Borsad. In Mahuda, sitting Congress MLA Natvar Thakor made way for his son Indrajitsinh Parmar, who will take on BJP’s Bharatsinh Parmar.

The Congress has fielded Kapilaben Chavda from Umreth, where it did not field any candidate in 2012, owing to its alliance with the NCP. Sitting NCP MLA Jayant Patel alias Boskey has already filed his nomination and will also face challenge from BJP’s Govind Parmar, whom he had defeated in the previous election. Meanwhile in Panchmahal’s Godhra constituency, the party has nominated former MLA Rajendra Patel to take on BJP’s C K Raulji.

The Congress left two seats for ally Bharatiya Tribal Party headed by former JD (U) MLA Chhotubhai Vasava. Vasava’s party will contest from five seats of Jhagadia, Dediapada, Mangrol, Morva Hadaf and Vaghodia in the two phase election. The BTP fielded its candidate in Prafful Vasava from Waghodia.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App