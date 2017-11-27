Nobody will endorse Congress quota formula, except Kapil Sibal: Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo) Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani in Gandhinagar. (PTI Photo)

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has dismissed the Congress’s tie-ups with various community leaders as well as its reservation formula for Patels. Excerpts from an interview

On the impact of Hardik Patel’s support to the Congress:

“From what I understand, I can say it won’t have any effect as they are exposed. They have kept aside the original demand of reservation and agitators have lined up to get Congress tickets. While the Congress is not saying a word on how it will give reservation to Patidars, he [Hardik Patel] is declaring support to the Congress. This shows there is saudebaazi (deal).

On influence of Hardik, Alpesh Thakor:

“Hardik, Alpesh are nothing now. They do not have much sway on their communities… They are working as Congress agents. They are indulging in full-fledged politics… The reservation issue has been sidelined. they are queuing up for tickets.”

On Congress formula for quota to Patels over and above the 50% cap:

“I have a challenge for them — engage top lawyers of the country and get their opinion. Nobody will endorse the formula given by the Congress except Kapil Sibal, who is from that party. The Congress formula on giving reservations above the 50% cap is an attempt to deceive the people and it won’t work.”

On Rahul Gandhi’s campaignin:

“I have called him a gappidas (one who tells lies). He is saying that 30 lakh youths of Gujarat are unemployed, while the figure registered with employment exchange is 6 lakh. He is saying 13,000 schools have shut in Gujarat [since the BJP came to power in 1995] but the fact is 17,000 new schools have come up in our time. Dishing out wrong facts will not go down well with the people of Gujarat.”

On the significance of the poll results:

“The country has one election or the other after every six months. Every election is important. Of course, Gujarat is the home state of Prime Minister Modi and BJP president Amit Shah… and elections here are very important. When Modi was chief minister, people gave us 120 seats, and now, when he is the prime minister, they will give us 150 seats.”

On whether the BJP is contesting in Modi’s name, as Opposition alleges:

“I am surprised that the Opposition is raising the question that the BJP will fight the elections on the popularity of Modi. The Congress has outsourced their campaign to caste leaders while Modi is our leader. In fact, they fear Modi and that is the reason they are saying the BJP’s campaign will be Modi-centric.”

On his tenure:

“… I always consider myself a representative of small people. I am easily approachable for anyone who wants to meet me. I feel due to this approach, I have made a base.”

On not yet being declared CM candidate:

“Such decisions are taken by the party’s central leadership. I am a loyal party worker. I have shouldered all responsibilities given to me and will do so in the future too.”—PTI

