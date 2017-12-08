Neech, dog, Ravana, Hitler, Gangu Teli; Congress called me all, but should they have? PM Modi

“Day and night the Congress has abused me. I keep quiet only because my priority is work,” said the prime minister. “Day and night the Congress has abused me. I keep quiet only because my priority is work,” said the prime minister.

The ‘neech’ comment by Mani Shankar Aiyar has not gone down well with Prime Minister Narendra Modi who is leaving no chance to hit out at the Congress leader for abusing him. In his rally in poll bound Gujarat’s Banaskantha on Friday, Modi said this was not the first time that a Congress leader have used such a nasty word against him. “They have not called me ‘Neech’ for the first time yesterday. Mrs. Sonia Gandhi and her family members have used it too. Why am I ‘Neech’ – because I was born poor, because I am of a lower caste, because I am a Gujarati? Is that why they hate me,” Modi said.

He reminded people of several occasions in the past when Congress leaders made filthy remark against him. He added that he doesn’t pay heed to them as he is busy working. “Divijaya Singh said Modi Sarkar is like Rakshas Raaj and Modi is Ravana. Pramod Tiwari, who headed the Congress in UP, said Modi is in the list of Hitler, Mussolini and Gaddafi. Day and night the Congress has abused me. I keep quiet only because my priority is work,” said the prime minister.

He claimed that his poor background has always troubled the Congress leaders. “What did Anand Sharma say-PM Modi is mentally unstable. A Congress leader re-tweeted such an offensive Tweet about me that I cannot even say it. What did Digvijaya Singh Tweet about me? Evidently, one Gujarati, a person born into a poor family has troubled them a lot,” he said.

Hitting out at the Grand Old Party, Modi asked if such words should be made by political leadders in public. “One more Congress leader called me a monkey. Jairam Ramesh compared me to Bhasmasur. Beni Prasad Verma called me a mad dog. He also said we won’t let this mad dog win. Ghulam Nabi Azad said I am Gangu Teli. Are these the kind of things we should say in public life?,” said Modi, adding, “Imran Masood, who they gave a ticket to, he said we will cut Modi into pieces.Renuka Chowdhury called me a virus. She said I bring Namonitis. I don’t even want to get started on what Gujarat Congress leaders have been calling me.”

In one of the rally, earlier in the day, Modi accused suspended Mani Shankar Aiyar of giving ‘supari’ (contract) while on a visit to Pakistan to get him “removed” from the way to ensure peace between India and the neighbouring country.

Targeting the diplomat-turned politician for the second time in two days after the Congress leader’s ‘neech aadmi'(lowly person) jibe at him yesterday, Modi also alleged that the Congress tried to suppress this episode and did not take any action against Aiyar.

