NCP to contest on its own, Congress should answer for anti-BJP vote split in Gujarat: Praful Patel

SEAT-SHARING talks between the Congress and the NCP for Gujarat Assembly elections collapsed on Monday, hours after the Congress announced its first list of candidates for 77 seats, including one from Kutiyana, in Porbandar district, which is represented by NCP in the outgoing Assembly.

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel said his party will contest alone, and will name candidates for more than 120 seats.

The NCP has two MLAs in the outgoing Assembly.

“(Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi and (NCP supremo) Sharad Pawar had spoken about an alliance in Gujarat. He (Rahul) sounded positive, but I think people who were executing his ideas were probably not keen on an alliance. They were giving him wrong impression about what we are asking, and how they should go about it,” Praful Patel told The Indian Express on Monday. “If there is no alliance today, it is because of the approach of the Congress.”

Claiming that the NCP was “very reasonable” in the negotiations, Patel said it is for the Congress now to answer for the split in anti-BJP votes.

The Congress and the NCP had a short-lived seat-sharing agreement in 2012. Patel said the Congress had offered the NCP nine seats, but put up candidates in six of those seats on the last day of nomination in 2012.

He said the NCP this time sought a “few seats” more than the nine offered last time. He said, “We told them that you had given us nine last time…and in the last one and a half, two years…we have been working much more aggressively. Some of these Patidar associations were in touch with us and we have been working closely with them…so we had asked for a few more seats beyond nine.”

