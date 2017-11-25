Pilgrim spot linked to Lord Krishna among PM’s pit stops on Gujarat poll tour next week

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI) Prime Minister Narendra Modi (PTI)

Prachi, a little-known pilgrimage associated with Lord Krishna, figures on the list of destinations where Prime Minister Narendra Modi is expected to address election rallies in Gujarat on November 27 and 29.

“Prachi, near Somnath, is the place Lord Krishna did dehotsarg — he left his mortal body. Hindus visit this place to perform shraaddh vidhi for their parents or departed ancestors,” said Rajubhai Dhruv, vice-chairman (political), Gujarat Pavitra Yatradham Vikas Board, and also the BJP spokesperson for the Saurashtra region.

According to Hindu mythology, when Lord Krishna was resting under a peepal tree, a hunter mistook his partly visible foot for that of a deer and shot an arrow, mortally wounding him, Dhruv said.

Prachi is in the Gir-Somnath district, a little over 20 km from the famous Somnath temple, and is part of the local pilgrimage circuit that begins from Somnath.

The public meeting Modi will address at Prachi on November 29 will target voters in nearby Assembly constituencies of Somnath, Talala, Kodinar and Una of the Gir-Somnath district and Mangrol and Keshod of Jungadh district, BJP leaders said. Of these six constituencies, the BJP won Keshod, Mangrol and Kodinar in 2012, with the other three going to the Congress.

Prachi and Palitana in Bhavnagar district, a Jain pilgrimage, are two of the four places where Modi is expected to address election rallies. The other two are Morbi (Saurashtra) and Navsari (south Gujarat). “The maximum number of seats for the BJP comes from the Saurashtra region,” Dhruv said.

Modi will address election meetings in Bhuj, Jasdan, Dhari and Kamrej constituencies on November 27. The Dhari and Kamrej seats are dominated by Patidars.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App