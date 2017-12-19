Modi blitz in second phase helped BJP in Gujarat, says party; Congress failed to consolidate

Narendra Modi. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri) Narendra Modi. (Express Photo/Renuka Puri)

It was the second phase of the Gujarat elections that gave an edge to the BJP, for which Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed 34 public gatherings and flew a sea plane on the concluding day of the campaign, party leaders said on Monday.

Congress leaders said they made gains in the first phase but failed to consolidate on this in the second phase.

The BJP won 53.93 per cent of 89 seats in phase-I, and 54.83 per cent of 93 seats in phase-II. “While we gained in south Gujarat, we did clock major losses in Saurashtra region (that voted in phase-I), including the districts of Junagadh, Amreli, Gir-Somnath, Botad and Morbi. We managed to recover in phase-II, where we gained in central Gujarat. Our tally would have been much better had we made more inroads in Banaskantha, which we were expecting,” said BJP spokesperson Bharat Pandya.

Of the 89 seats that voted in the first phase, BJP won 48, followed closely by the Congress with 38 seats. Two seats were won by Bharatiya Tribal Party and one by Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).

In the second phase, the BJP won 51 of the 93 seats, with the Congress winning 39 seats and three going to Independent candidates.

BJP leaders said Modi’s presence towards the end of the campaign helped the party. “Modiji was the face of our campaign. We did gain in the second phase, especially in central Gujarat,” Pandya said. Apart from Modi, BJP president Amit Shah held 31 rallies.

Congress leaders, meanwhile, said the party made “satisfactory gains” in phase-I of the polls but could not improve on its performance in the next phase. “The improved performance of the Congress in Gujarat is a direct reflection of the leadership of Rahul Gandhi. However, gaps in booth management and other issues within the organisation cost us some seats in north and central Gujarat in second phase,” Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi said.

Local Congress leaders said a tie-up with the NCP could have helped the party. For instance, in Prantij, Umreth and Fatepura seats, Congress candidates finished second and NCP candidates third — possibly eating into Congress votes. Similarly, in Porbandar and Rajkot Rural, BSP candidates finished third and could have adversely affected Congress votes, they said.

Independent candidates and little-known parties such as Jan Chetna Party could have impacted results on 10 seats where the Congress lost, smaller parties like AAP, All India Hindustan Congress Party and Manavadhikar National Party could have affected results on nine seats where BJP candidates lost.

