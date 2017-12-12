‘Nana’ Modi: ‘I’ll stay single too, will hold my mother’s hand like the PM Modi does’

Atri Dave imitating the PM is the opening act at BJP rallies in Bhavnagar district. Here he appears before Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo: Preeti Das) Atri Dave imitating the PM is the opening act at BJP rallies in Bhavnagar district. Here he appears before Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath. (Express Photo: Preeti Das)

Atri Dave’s mother dips her fingers into a bottle of water colours and spreads some white paint evenly over the cheeks of her 6-year-old son. Next she applies some of the colour to his hair to give him some grey steaks. In the end, Kiran Dave places glasses, which don’t have any power, onto his nose. Atri, used to wearing the gold-rimmed glasses since 3, manages deftly.

Then, Kiran kisses Atri on his forehead and wishes him luck. The look in place, including a kurta and jacket, though paired with rolled-up jeans, ‘Nana (Little) Modi’ humours his mother, and then rushes off. To address his eighth rally in Gujarat in the past 20 days.

As the elections in the state draw to a close, ‘Nana Modi,’ imitating his “hero” Narendra Modi, has become a fixture at BJP rallies in Bhavnagar district, entertaining the crowds before the main speakers come on. Today he is the opening act for a rally by Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath.

As Atri takes the microphone and does an imitation of the PM, the crowd breaks into loud applause. Kiran says they are here “especially for the Gujarat elections.” According to the 32-year-old, it is a natural progression for Atri as “he watches only news,” “hates cartoons,” and “started imitating Modi when he learnt to talk.”

The family that is originally from Junagadh lives in Delhi, and says that Atri’s talent was spotted by Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari, an actor turned politician. “Manoj Tiwari is our neighbour, and when he saw Atri act like Modi, he said the boy should join the campaign,” says Kiran.

The boy has shown little signs of nervousness, the mother smiles. “He is very comfortable with leaders. He wants to become one.” Nearly an hour later, Atri, having finished his act and after getting photographed with the dignitaries on stage, jumps down, races towards his parents and grabs his father Deepak’s hand.

As people crowd around him for a selfie, the 6-year-old talks with practised ease. “Modiji is my hero,” he tells the assembled crowd and media. “I have met him in Delhi and want to be like him. I’ll stay single too when I grow up and will hold my mother’s hand like he holds his mother’s hand.”

And those are not the only similarities, Atri adds: “I like to wake up early like him and do yoga.” While his speeches are currently written by his parents, Atri concedes, he is getting better there too. “At every gathering, I change a bit depending on who is coming. Here I spoke about Adityanathji as he is the main guest.” In his act, Atri referred to the BJP’s big win in UP and said “mandir wahin banayenge.”

Kiran, looking on proudly at her only child, says they are not worried about Atri missing classes. “He studies in Kendriya Vidyalaya in Delhi and they are very encouraging. He is a bright student, he will cover up for what he is missing… And to think of it, he was born in the sixth month of pregnancy!”

