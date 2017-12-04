Modi in Junagadh: Congress dislikes anything associated with Sardar Patel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the rally in Junagarh (Express Photo) Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing the rally in Junagarh (Express Photo)

Addressing a public meeting in Junagadh district of poll-bound Gujarat on Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not spare a chance to target the main opposition Congress, saying the party does not like Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and therefore it blocks anything with which the name of the Iron Man of India is associated.

Modi said that while the party was in power, it objected to the then president Rajendra Prasad inaugurating Somnath temple, didn’t give permission to install gates on Narmada dam and also refused clearances for a ropeway project on Mount Girnar as Patel’s name was associated with all these places and projects.

“They object to any subject with which name of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel is associated. When there was Congress government at the Centre, Dr Manmohan Singh was the prime minister but Sonia (Gandhi) used to run the government, they didn’t give permission to install gates on Narmada dam as Narmada dam was dream of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel,” Modi said while addressing the election meeting.

He said that Narmada dam was very important for arid Kutch and Kathiawad (also called Saurashtra) regions which were longing for water for drinking and irrigation purposes. Narmada Control Authority had granted permission to Gujarat government for installing gates on Narmada dam 17 days after Modi was sworn-in as Prime Minister in May 2014. The authority had eventually given permission to Gujarat to close the floodgates in June this year, technically marking completion of the construction of reservoir.

The PM also claimed Congress was not able to digest the fact that Sardar Patel drove away Nawab of Junagadh and merged his state in the Union of India even as Jawaharlal Nehru, the first prime minister of the country, failed to resolve Kashmir impasse. “Tell me, had the matter of Junagadh not been with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel after Independence, where would we have been today? (gathering responds – ‘in Pakistan’). What would have been our situation? Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was handling the issue of Kashmir and it remains a boiling pot even today. But Junagadh was with Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel and therefore, we merrily raise the slogan of Bharat Mata ki Jai here today,” he said.

Initially, Nawab of erstwhile Junagadh state had refused to merge with the Indian Union and instead intended to make his kingdom part of Pakistan. However, Sardar Patel initiated action and liberated Junagadh on November 9, 1947.

The PM said since Sardar Patel had liberated Junagadh, Congress-led UPA governments refused permission to proposed Girnar ropeway project between 2004 and 2014. “We wanted to install ropeway on Mount Girnar to give boost to tourism in Junagadh. We tried for ten years to obtain permission for the ropeway project. Junagadh district has the potential to be tourism capital of entire Gujarat as there are hills of Dutta (Lord Guru Duttatreya) and Datar, there are lions and there is the temple of Somnath. This area has the potential to attract tourist from across the country. But since Junagadh was liberated by Sardar Patel, it is an eyesore for Congress and therefore it dilly-dallied permission for the ropeway project in the name of environment,” said Modi.

He added that it was only after he became PM that the project got due clearances and announced that the ropeway will be inaugurated on the Junagadh liberation day next year.

The PM also said that the then prime minister Jawaharlal Nehru had objected to the then president Rajendra Prasad inaugurating Somnath temple in 1951 as the temple project had a Sardar Patel imprint. “Rajendrababu wanted to inaugurate the temple. But Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru rubbed his nose. However, Rajendrababu didn’t pay heed to Nehru and came for inauguration of the temple,” said Modi, adding the Congress party and its government never misses any opportunity to insult Gujarat.

Modi also took a dig at Rahul Gandhi over the latter’s recent visits to temples in Gujarat while canvassing for the Assembly elections. He suggested that the Congress vice-president didn’t know history of Somnath temple even after visiting it last week. “There was one Hamirsinh Gohil who laid down his life to protect Somnath temple and there was one Sardar Patel who had resolved to rebuild the temple and made it happen. And now, he (Rahul) comes running for having darshan at Somnath. Does he know who this braveheart was who sacrificed his life for this temple and whose small statue is there along with that of Sardar Patel. I bet he doesn’t,” said Modi.

Modi’s scathing attack on Congress over what he claims its bias towards Sardar Patel comes in the light of Patidar leader Hardik Patel extending support to Congress in this election. Slogan of Jai Sardar has become synonymous with Hardik’s Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, one of the groups leading the stir by Patidar or Patel community in the state for getting OBC quota in government jobs.

Modi also said that there was a time when installing a hand-pump was projected as a work but BJP government in the state was now filling dams with Narmada water through pipelines laid under Saurashtra Narendra Avataran Yojana (SAUNI).

Narmada water is reaching up to Tappar dam near Anjar in Kutch district and to Morbi and Bhavnagar in Saurashtra region through conventional irrigation canals. The government also supplies Narmada water to scores of villages in Saurashtra through pipeline for drinking purpose.

In a bid to woo the fishermen community in the region, Modi said the government had already decided to give Rs 40 lakh subsidy to fishermen for purchasing larger bigger trawlers which would enable them to go in deeper waters. He also talked about initiatives of his government to release five crore new LPG connections, public insurance scheme under which Rs 1,800 crore had been disbursed among the poor, etc.

Continuing his tirade against the single largest party at the Centre, he alleged the Congress had a divisive agenda. “Congress is dreaming to ruin Gujarat by spreading the pinion of jativad (cateism) and making brothers fight among themselves. Such people should never be allowed to re-enter Gujarat,” he said.

The PM referred to the drubbing that Congress had suffered in recent civic body polls in Uttar Pradesh. He said that nowadays, elections are proving to be farewell ceremonies for Congress. He also said that voters of Gujarat will teach a lesson to the Opposition party.

“This election, I got the opportunity to go to various parts of Gujarat, like Kutch, Kathiawad, South Gujarat, tribal Gujarat, coastline etc,. Wherever, I have gone, there’s an atmosphere suggesting an unprecedented wave to make BJP victorious. And today, on this land of Junagadh also, this huge sea of people indicates what will the result December 18 be like.

“We saw elections of 2007 and 2012. But I’m seeing a never-seen-before atmosphere in the 2017 election. I sense a mood not only to make the BJP victorious but to also teach a lesson to the elements who intend to ruin Gujarat. Voters of Gujarat, Kutch, and Kathiawd, some of whom will vote on December 9 and others on December 14 will elect BJP and teach Congress a lesson it never imagined,” said Modi.

