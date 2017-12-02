Modi address on NaMo app: UP win winds have reached Gujarat

Narendra Modi addresses BJP’s Mahila Morcha members on Wednesday. Twitter Narendra Modi addresses BJP’s Mahila Morcha members on Wednesday. Twitter

ADDRESSING GUJARAT’S BJP Mahila Morcha members through the Narendra Modi app, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said that Uttar Pradesh civic election results show that Indian voters can “rise above negativity” created over demonetisation and GST, and claimed that “similar winds — of rejection of negativity and the BJP’s victory — have reached Gujarat now”.

The BJP swept the civic polls in UP — the results were declared on Friday — winning 14 of 16 mayor seats. He said, “The Indian voter is very mature, who wants development, and the BJP’s development work speaks for itself. Such is the (vibrancy of) Indian democracy that in the land held even till date by the Congress (Amethi, Rahul Gandhi’s Lok Sabha constituency and considered a Gandhi family pocket borough for decades), even farmers have uprooted the Congress.

“The Indian voter can rise above all negative influences such as casteism and illicit money power. So the UP Assembly elections, followed by civic body election, have proven that the electorate has rejected the negativity created over bold structural reforms such as demonetisation and GST. Similar winds — of rejection of negativity and the BJP’s victory — have reached Gujarat now.”

Modi addressed more than 7,500 Mahila Morcha workers live through the app. Among those in attendance, listening to the speech at BJP’s media centre in Ahmedabad, were former Ahmedabad mayor Meenaxi Patel, BJP Mahila Morcha state president Dr Jyoti Pandya, Gujarat State Commission for Protection of Child Rights chairperson Jagruti Pandya, vice-chairperson of University Granth Nirman Board Bhavna Dave, and Naroda MLA Dr Nirmala Vadhwani.

In an oblique reference to Patidar leader Hardik Patel, Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and OBC leader Alpesh Thakor’s presence in the Congress camp, Modi said the social fabric of Gujarat cannot be vitiated on caste or sectoral lines for electoral benefits. He said there has been a peaceful and safe environment in the state for women in the last 22 years but the Congress is trying to vitiate and tear apart the social fabric by spreading casteism.

Modi also took questions from a few women: Chandrikaben Limbachiya from Kutch asked on ways to promote handicraft, to which Modi said that ‘Rannotsav’ has been a major boost in promoting tourism and handicraft, and assured her that he will ask his government on ways to promote handicraft after the elections.

Majulaben from Dediapada, who runs a tea stall, asked how she can contribute for the party during this election. Modi suggested that she cuts out all BJP advertisements that appear in newspapers and hands them out at her stall, and gives them to other shops as well. Audio of the address will be available on Saturday morning, BJP leaders said.

