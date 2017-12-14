Manmohan video criticises PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah hits back

PM Narendra Modi with BJP chief Amit Shah PM Narendra Modi with BJP chief Amit Shah

The Congress on Wednesday released a video message by former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh who repeated his attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the eve of the final phase of voting in Gujarat.

BJP chief Amit Shah hit back at Singh, asking him why he was “silent” when “monumental loot” took place during his tenure at the Centre.

The release of the video, two days after Singh made a statement accusing Modi of spreading “falsehoods and canards”, indicates the Congress is not ready to let up on its attack on the Prime Minister.

The words in the video were almost the same as the statement Singh had released on Monday following Modi’s remarks insinuating that Singh and others had colluded with Pakistan on the Gujarat polls during a dinner at now suspended Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar’s home.

“Fearing imminent defeat in Gujarat, desperation of Prime Minister to hurl every abuse and latch on to every straw is palpable,” Singh said in the message released to TV stations. “I am deeply pained and anguished by the falsehood and canards being spread to score political points in a lost cause by none less than Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” he said.

Also Read: Congress leaders have ‘Modiphobia’, says Amit Shah

On Thursday, 93 constituencies in Gujarat will vote in the final round of Assembly elections.

Criticising Singh, Shah tweeted: “We want to ask respected Manmohan Singhji why was he not angry and anguished when a CM of his country was called ‘maut ka saudagar (merchant of death)’. Why is he still silent when the PM of his country is called ‘neech’.” The “maut ka saudagar”comment was made by Sonia Gandhi, and Aiyar recently call the Prime Minister “neech”, after which he was suspended from the Congress.

“When it comes to respected Manmohan Singhji’s honesty, I would not like to say anything. The monumental loot and plunder under his watch speak for him in abundance!” Shah wrote.

“Amused to see the Congress party so desperate before the Gujarat elections. Just a day before polling, both Shri Rahul Gandhi and respected Manmohan Singhji are only maliciously attacking PM,” he said.

Shah accused Singh of making a U-turn in declaring he had attended a meeting with Pakistani diplomats after denying it. “Only after the secret meeting was exposed, respected Manmohan Singhji said that the discussion was confined to India-Pakistan relations,” he said, asking him why he had not apprised the government of the meeting.—With PTI

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App