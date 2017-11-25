Gujarat Assembly elections 2017: Mangrol nominee of Chhotu Vasava party to fight election from prison



At least one candidate from Surat district will contest the upcoming Assembly polls from jail. Surat president of Bhilistan Tiger Sena Uttam Vasava will contest the election from Mangrol seat in the district on a Bhartiya Tribal Party (BTP) ticket while remaining lodged in Rajkot jail under Prevention of Anti-Social Activities (PASA) Act. This is part of an arrangement between former JD(U) leader Chhotu Vasava and the Congress.

It is to be noted that BTP is the newly-formed outfit of Chhotu Vasavaa’s son Mahesh who is also the founder of tribal outfit Bhilistan Tiger Sena. The BTP has an election symbol of an autorickshaw. On Tuesday, Uttam’s wife Lalitaben, along with BTP General Secretary Subhash Vasava and his supporters, took out a car rally with his photograph, before filing his nomination forms.

Uttam had been booked under PASA following an assault on BJP leaders Mahesh Parmar, Dipak Vasava and others in Shah village of Mangrol taluka during an election campaign of taluka and district panchayats in November 2015. The BJP leaders had lodged a complaint of rioting, robbery and threat against Uttam and his supporters with Mangrol police. They were arrested, but released on bail. Later, police had sent him to Vadodara jail under PASA, but he came out after six days. Uttam was re-arrested by Surat district Local Crime Branch from his residence in Nani Naroli village of Mangrol on November 12 after the model code of conduct (MCC) came into force. Uttam is lodged in Rajkot jail since then.

Despite this, Uttam’s candidature was confirmed from Mangrol seat. BTP General Secretary Vasava, with his lawyer and notary, had prepared the documents for nomination of Uttam and went to Rajkot jail last week. Entire procedure was completed and forms were signed in front of the jail superintendent. Subhash also took signature of Uttam on a document, giving him authority to carry out the election process on his behalf.

Subhash, however, claimed Uttam was arrested on the direction of state cabinet minister Ganpat Vasava. Shortly before the MCC, BTS and BJP workers had clashed during Gujarat Gaurav Yatra, attended by state cabinet minister Vasava in Mangrol on October 15. “Ganpat Vasava fears getting defeated in the election, if Uttam Vasava remains outside. In absence of Uttam Vasava, we are working hard and requesting the tribal voters to vote for the BTP. I took an authority letter signed by Uttam Vasava and submitted his nomination forms along with the mandate given by our party president Mahesh Vasava at the mamlatdar office on Tuesday.”

It is to be noted that Mahesh’s candidature from Dediapada was also jointly challenged by two independents as well as the BJP candidate on Wednesday over his conviction and three years’ sentence awarded to him by an Ankleshwar court in 2016. The Returning Officer, however, accepted the nomination on Thursday.

