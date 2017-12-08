Gujarat elections LIVE updates: Rahul Gandhi, Amit Shah to address multiple rallies today

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP over the development issue and asking one question a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP over the development issue and asking one question a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

A day before the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections take place, political players will continue their campaign on Saturday for the districts which go to polls in the second phase on December 14.

The 89 Assembly constituencies that are gearing up to vote for the next Gujarat government on Saturday lie in the following districts: Kachchh, Surendranagar, Morbi, Rajkot, Jamnagar, Devbhumi Dwarka, Porbandar, Junagadh, Gir Somnath, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Botad, Narmada, Bharuch, Surat, Tapi, Dangs, Navsari and Valsad.

The counting for the 182-seat Assembly election will be held on December 19.

Gujarat election LIVE updates

10.40 am: BJP President Amit Shah is also slated to hold multiple election rallies in Banaskantha, Panchmahal, Kheda and Ahmedabad districts.

10.35 am: Gandhi on Friday also posed his 10th question to the Prime Minister in his ‘a question a day’ series on Twitter. The Congress V-P questioned the government on the Vanbandhu Kalyan Yojana which was designed for the development of tribal people. “Palayan ne dia aadiva samaaj ko tod. Modi ji kahan gaye vanbandhu yojana ke 55,000 crore? (Displacement of the adivasis broke their community. Mr Modi, where are the Rs 55,000 crore allotted for VKJ scheme?)” he wrote on Twitter. Gandhi also raised questions on the land rights and employment opportunities for the tribal youth. In his campaign rallies, PM Modi has spoken of the tribal community, listing the work done for them by the state government.

10.30 am: Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi is schedule to address rallies in Chhota Udepur, Ahmedabad, Anand and Kheda.

Schedule for Rahul Gandhi’s meetings on Saturday

12.00 pm: Public Meeting at APMC Ground, Pavi Jetpur, District: Chhota Udaipur

2.15 pm: Visit to Mogal Dham Mandir, Ranesar, District: Ahmedabad

2.30 pm: Public Meeting at Ground Opposite of Super Gas, Ranesar, District: Ahmedabad

4.00 pm: Corner Meeting at Ground Opposite of Ila Park, Tarapur, Khambhat – Tarapur Road, District: Anand

5.15 pm: Corner Meeting, Ground Near Rice Mill, Limbasi, District: Kheda

6.15 pm: Swagat at Magrol, District: Anand

6.30 pm: Swagat at Sojitra Chokadi, District: Anand

7.00 pm: Public Meeting at Vyayamshala Ground, Loteshwar Bhagol, District: Anand

