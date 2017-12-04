Gujarat Assembly election LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi to address four rallies today

PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting outside SGVP hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) PM Narendra Modi at a public meeting outside SGVP hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

On the second day of his south Gujarat tour, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address four rallies on Monday, beginning at Dharampur in Valsad, followed by Bhavnagar, Junagadh and Jamnagar in Saurashtra. A day earlier, Modi tore into the Congress Party raising questions over its internal democracy amid allegations that the party’s upcoming election of its president was “rigged”.

“A youth named Shehzad Poonawalla called the process to elect the Congress president as rigged… he said democratic values in this election have been torn apart in public view,” the PM said in Surendranagar. “The Congress issued a fatwa that Poonawalla should be boycotted on all WhatsApp groups. Such a party that talks about tolerance, democracy… We have this saying that if democracy is not in the house how can they accept it in the country”.

On Sunday, the PM held three public meetings targeting 14 seats in Bharuch, Surendranagar and Rajkot districts out of the 89 seats that go to polls on December 9, the first phase of Gujarat elections.

Gujarat elections LIVE updates

9.00 am: On Monday, Rahul Gandhi questioned the Prime Minister on the implementation of the seventh pay commission through the sixth question in his series. “Saatve vetan aayog mein Rs 18, 000 maasik hone ke bawajood fixed aur contract pagaar Rs 5,500 aur Rs 10, 000 kyun? (Despite 7th pay commission recommendations which suggest Rs 18,000 per month as minimum pay, why is the pay for fixed and contract workers at Rs 5,500 and Rs 10,000?)” he wrote on Twitter.

8.40 am: Rahul Gandhi had earlier accused PM Modi of selling Gujarat’s villages to “his industrialist friends.” The PM came with a rebuttal on Sunday. Making a veiled reference to Gandhi, Modi said, “One leader during his speech said Modi gave 48,000 crore acres of land to an industrialist. The area he is talking about is three times the size of land available on the earth. I don’t know what to do… to laugh or cry.” Modi added that what could one expect from the Congress when the person expected to lead the party could not understand such basic things.

8.35 am: Meanwhile, Gandhi on Sunday, posed the fifth question in his ‘a question a day’ series asking the Prime Minister to explain why the Gujarat government has failed to work for the rights of women in the state. Gandhi claimed that under the BJP government there had been no work in the health or education sector for women, only promises. He also targeted the government for the rise in crimes against women.

8.30 am: On Sunday, PM Narendra Modi also said that the atmosphere at his Rajkot rally was “electrifying” adding that the first time he became an MLA was from Rajkot. “BJP has an emotional connect with Gujarat and every Gujarati…Negative politics of the Congress isn’t cutting ice with the people of Gujarat. People are fully aware of the divisive tactics of Congress and have terrible memories of Congress rule, which was characterised by misgovernance and lawlessness,” he wrote in a series of tweets.

