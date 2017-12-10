Gujarat election LIVE UPDATES: BJP, Congress gear up for second phase campaigning

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi campaigning in Anand kept up his fierce attack on the Congress and exhorted voters to “avenge the insults” and “abuses” hurled at the “son of Gujarat” by the Congress which, he said, was “depressed” because it was facing defeat. Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi campaigning in Anand kept up his fierce attack on the Congress and exhorted voters to “avenge the insults” and “abuses” hurled at the “son of Gujarat” by the Congress which, he said, was “depressed” because it was facing defeat.

After witnessing a handsome turnout in phase-I of Gujarat Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi will be looking to woo voters in the remaining 93 seats.

PM Modi, scheduled to hold rallies at Palanpur, Sanand, Kalol and Vadodara, will begin his campaign at 10.30 am from Palanpur. Rahul Gandhi’s campaign trail for Sunday begins at 10.45 am from Kheda, Aravali, Banaskantha and ends at Gandhinagar.

Earlier on Saturday, PM Modi, while campaigning in Anand, kept up his fierce attack on the Congress and exhorted voters to “avenge the insults” and “abuses” hurled at the “son of Gujarat” by the party, which, he said, was “depressed” because it was facing defeat. Rahul also took a jibe at the “Modi model” of development and named 10 villages where land acquired byGujaratjarat government was handed over to industrialists.

Here are the LIVE UPDATES:

09.30 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to address a rally in Palanpur, Banaskantha district at 10.30 an.

09.15 am: At 10:45 am, Rahul Gandhi will reach Dakor by chopper.

