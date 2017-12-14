Devalued Degree

Gujarat Assembly elections LIVE UPDATES: Polling underway, three EVMs replaced after malfunction in Vadodara

Gujarat Assembly elections LIVE UPDATES: Voting in second phase to begin at 8 am; 93 constituencies across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat go to polls today.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: December 14, 2017 8:52 am
Gujarat polls LIVE UPDATES: Polling for second phase begins Gujarat Assembly elections LIVE UPDATES: 93 constituencies in 14 districts go to polls on Thursday (Source: Express photo)

The people of Gujarat are today exercising their right to vote in the second and final phase of the state Assembly elections. 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to polls. A total of 851 candidates are in the fray and over 2.22 lakh people will take part in the election to decide their fate.

In the 93 seats voting today, the 2012 polls had seen the Congress challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) more strongly than in the 83 that voted in the first phase. Of these 93 seats, the Congress won 39 to the BJP’s 52, winning 3 seats for every 4 lost; of the first 83, the Congress had only 22 to the BJP’s 63, losing thrice as many as it won.

A total of 93 candidates have been fielded by the BJP, while the Congress has fielded only 91.

The 89 Assembly seats that voted in the first phase on December 9 fall in three regions — Saurashtra, Kutch and South Gujarat. That phase saw a voter turnout of 68 per cent.

The results of the election will be declared on December 18. In the 2012 assembly polls, the BJP won 115 seats, while the Congress bagged 61.

ALSO READ | In final round today, BJP defends narrower leads than in first

Gujarat Assembly elections LIVE UPDATES

8: 45 am: Three polling stations in Vadodara City Assembly Constituency report malfunctioning of EVM machines. Election officers replace the machines to start voting.

8: 23 am: Former Gujarat chief minister Anandiben Patel casts her vote in Ahmedabad’s Ghatlodia.

Gujarat elections LIVE UDPATES: People wait in queue to cast their votes

8: 15 am: Priests from the Swaminarayan temple sect queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Babajipura in Vadodara city.

Gujarat elections LIVE UPDATES: Priests from the Swaminarayan temple sect queue up to cast their votes at a polling station in Babajipura in Vadodara. (Express Photo by Bhupendra Rana)

8: 00 am: Voting for second phase of Gujarat Assembly elections begins.

7:50 am: “To my fellow citizens of Gujarat: Every vote matters. Just go out and vote. Vote for a change of government after 22 years. Don’t underestimate the power of your vote. Every vote can bring about change,” says senior Congress leader P Chidambaram.

7: 10 am: Welcome to our live blog on the second phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections. Voting will begin at 8 am in 93 constituencies spread across 14 districts in north and central Gujarat will go to polls. Follow our blog for latest news and updates from Gujarat.

7 :00 am: Prime Minister Narendra Modi urges people of Gujarat to vote in “record numbers” in the second and final phase of assembly polls.

