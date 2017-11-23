Listed as 3rd gender for voting, Gujarat transgender community wishes it was recognised for banking too

Transgenders in Vadodara with their voter cards. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana) Transgenders in Vadodara with their voter cards. (Express Photo/Bhupendra Rana)

Recognised as a separate gender since the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, Gujarat’s transgender community heads into its first assembly elections with the identity, carrying the hope that the recognition will extend to various social and financial systems.

The assembly election rolls list 687 transgender voters but there are many more, with some listed as female and others reluctant to declare themselves transgender officially. Additionally, they have demanded that the government identify the “real transgenders”, or those born as such.

“For several years, we have been requesting the government to crack down on impostors,” said Asha Kunwar Shanta Kunwar, former leader of a community of about 100 transgenders in Baranpura area of Vadodara. Asha, who is addressed as Maasi by others of her community, is now bedridden. “There are many groups that claim to be kinnars (transgenders) but are actually cross-dressed men or have undergone castration,” Asha said.

Anjana Kunwar Shanti Kunwar, the present leader of the Baranpura community, too called for identification of the “real transgenders”, and for wider recognition. “Once there is recognition of the real transgenders, it will make people change their attitude towards us,” Anjana said. “We have invited elected representatives to our events. Recently, BJP MP Ranjan Bhatt came to a ceremony. But there are people who look down upon us. Maybe the revision of the voter list is a good step, but it needs to extend to facilities such as banking, pension, health insurance, so that we have an identity and are not mocked.”

While the Baranpura colony claims to have over 100 members, only 77 voters are registered as transgender from all 7 constituencies in Vadodara district. “All we can say is that all of us, over 100, have voter ID cards. Some of us are still identified as females on the cards,” Asha said. “While revision officers do come before every election, we don’t know if they communicate correctly to us, or understand what we have to say.”

Vadodara district election officer P Bharati said registration as transgender voters was based on voluntary admission. “We have sent our officers to conduct a revision survey,” Bharati said. “However, we cannot force the voter to select the gender option. It has to be done of their free will.”

Social organisations say welfare schemes face a hurdle in factional conflict and the ambiguity around identification. The Lakshya Trust for the LGBT community is run by Manvendrasinh Gohil, of Rajpipla’s erstwhile royal family. “The transgenders want PAN cards, and because there is no classification of third gender in the application form, they cannot open bank accounts unless they identify themselves as male or female,” Gohil said. “… Therefore, they cannot pay taxes even if they want to; some of them are doing well. They cannot benefit from pension, savings schemes for their future or insurance… gender issues come in the way.”

While noting that some transgenders have got voter ID cards as well as ration cards, Gohil said they still lack an identity to be part of the banking system. “Some time ago, with the help of the Gujarat social justice and empowerment minister, we had held a workshop on social rights and health issues. A Transgender Welfare Board is in the pipeline, on the lines of the one in Tamil Nadu,” Gohil said.

In the absence of an identity in financial systems, transgenders say many of them continue to sustain on alms. “Yes, it is true that some of us continue to go by our identities as female and have chosen not to opt for ‘third gender’ in the election card,” said a member of the transgender community in Petlad.

“This is because the option currently available only for voter ID cards. When we make this change, the voter ID card will be of no use in opening a bank account… There is no option for a third gender in day-to-day applications in financial systems and government forms. We continue to live on alms raised during our weekly visits to designated areas as we do not have any other source of social income. Some of us have vocational training, but it is not enough to set up a business.”

