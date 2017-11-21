Lalu spoke with Hardik, may visit Gujarat: RJD

RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav

RASHTRIYA JANATA Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad has expressed solidarity with Gujarat’s Patidar leader Hardik Patel and is ready to visit Gujarat to campaign for the Congress and the young leader if he is invited, a top party leader said on Monday. The RJD chief, who spoke with Hardik on the phone on Sunday, said on the opening day of the RJD national executive on Sunday that Hardik is in touch with Misa Bharati, a Rajya Sabha member and his eldest daughter, and Tejashwi Yadav, the Leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly and his younger son.

The three-day party meet concludes on Tuesday with an open session. RJD vice-president Shivanand Tiwary said: “The takeaway from our national executive is clear: we will come together with like-minded people such as Hardik Patel. Although Lalu-ji has supported Hardik from the beginning, he spoke with the young leader for the first time (on Sunday). Lalu-ji is willing to go to campaign in Gujarat if he is invited by Hardik or by the Congress.”

Hardik, he said, had earlier explored a potential ally in Bihar CM Nitish Kumar a few months ago, but “all equations changed” after Nitish rejoined the NDA.

