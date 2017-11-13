Kashmir integral part of India, Article 370 should be scrapped: Vijay Rupani

Addressing the youth, Rupani said they will have to actively take part in nation building and not just become a voter. “Gujarat is a model state for the entire nation. It has overcome many obstacles, whether earthquake, Godhara riot, or other such incidents in the past. Addressing the youth, Rupani said they will have to actively take part in nation building and not just become a voter. “Gujarat is a model state for the entire nation. It has overcome many obstacles, whether earthquake, Godhara riot, or other such incidents in the past.

“Kashmir is an integral part of India. We are moving ahead with the dream where Article 370 (of the Constitution) should be withdrawn from Kashmir and common civil code should be implemented in India,” said Chief Minister Vijay Rupani during his visit to the Swaminarayan temple here on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at Haridham Sokhada, where more than 10,000 youths gathered for Ambrish Shibir of the sect, Rupani recalled former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee. “As Atalji had said India is not a piece of land but a living entity (hamareliy desh koi jamin ka tukada nahi parantu jita jagata Rashtra Purush hai). The nation is our priority. We will live for the nation and die for it. For us, politics is a tool to serve the nation. We have a dream to have uniform civil code in India, zero tolerance for terrorism and no petrodollar in the country, which means development (and it) is above caste and religion,” Rupani said.

Lauding Prime Minister Narendra Modi, he said, “Till now, political parties have run the government. But, no one had run the country. Now, Narendrabhai is running the country with an aim of development for all. He has taken tough people-centric decision(s), whenever it is necessary.”

Addressing the youth, Rupani said they will have to actively take part in nation building and not just become a voter. “Gujarat is a model state for the entire nation. It has overcome many obstacles, whether earthquake, Godhara riot, or other such incidents in the past…in (the) coming day(s) also, it will remain the model state and the youth will (have to) play a key role in it,” he said.

