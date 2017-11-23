Jitu Vaghani tried to bribe my colleague to join BJP, says Alpesh Thakor

Alpesh Thakor, Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar, Monday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Alpesh Thakor, Rahul Gandhi in Gandhinagar, Monday. (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

OBC leader Alpesh Thakor, who recently joined the Congress, on Wednesday accused state BJP chief Jitu Vaghani of trying to bribe one of his colleagues in the Gujarat Kshatriya Thakor Sena to join the ruling party. He threatened to file a complaint to the Election Commission and police if BJP leaders made another attempt to bribe members of his outfit.

Addressing mediapersons in Ahmedabad, Thakor said Vaghani had recently offered money to a village sarpanch belonging to the Sena to join the BJP. “But our Sena men are very honest and will not shift loyalties on monetary or any other considerations…. Had the BJP in its 22 years of rule carried out development works in Gujarat, it would not had to bribe people,” he said, adding that the “bribery attempt” exposed the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s claim of development.

He hit back at the BJP’s charge of “playing caste card” in the elections, saying that the BJP had divided the society on the basis of caste and religion for political dividends in the last two and a half decades. “Is it casteism to demand justice for farmers and poor people?” he asked and accused the BJP of resorting to “jaativad” (casteism).

Thakor, who is one of the 40 star campaigners of the Congress and is expected to address 50 rallies, slammed Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel for his remark against Hardik Patel in which he had called the Patidar quota leader a “fool”.

