It is not easy to provide quota to Patidars, says Praful Patel

Praful Patel

Senior NCP leader Praful Patel Sunday asserted that it is not easy to provide reservation to Patidars in Gujarat, the way Congress is trying to give a simple formula. “That is why there is intervention of the Supreme Court,” he said.

The senior leader of NCP, which is contesting the Assembly election on 58 seats independently, also said that the state Congress leaders failed to convey their message of alliance to the higher-ups. “(Congress vice-president) Rahul Gandhi had showed interest (in alliance) and had a meeting with our party president and me. But, it didn’t work out with regional leaders,” said Patel.

He added NCP will emerge as a confident third front. “There is dissatisfaction towards the BJP in rural and urban areas, empty seats in public meetings of top leaders is an indicator. The way caste factor is working out, it seems it will go against the BJP,” Patel added.

