It is not caste but economic issues that dominate poll scene: Bharat Solanki

Address by Bharatsinh Solanki in 2015, after becoming PCC chief. (Express photo: Javed Raja/file) Address by Bharatsinh Solanki in 2015, after becoming PCC chief. (Express photo: Javed Raja/file)

What is the Congress banking on in these elections?

The BJP has failed miserably after ruling Gujarat for 23 years. Farmers are struggling with low MSPs and non-procurement… the education sector is in misery due to privatisation and high fees, healthcare is in a shambles because of privatisation… more than 30 lakh youth are unemployed… People are homeless and the government has not fulfilled the promise of 50 lakh houses… The workload of teachers and non-teaching staff has increased but pay has not gone up, and anganwadi and ASHA workers have been exploited. On top of these, atrocities on Dalits have gone up, tribals have not been given land and are beaten up by forest officials. This anger and disillusionment of people are the main factors the Congress wants to address.

The BJP has accused the Congress of trying for caste consolidation.

It is the economic situation and issues linked to it that dominate the election scene. The BJP has blamed the Congress of playing the caste card. That is a ploy to deny the reality. All sections of society are with us because of the crisis they are facing under BJP rule. While joblessness has led to the youth putting their hopes on the Congress, the distress faced by farmers has brought them towards the Congress.

How far will the Hardik Patel-Jignesh Mevani-Alpesh Thakor combination help?

Well, the agitation started by them has captured the imagination [of the people] because of the problems faced by the youth, students, farmers and others in rural and urban areas. There is a grouse among the young people over joblessness, and among farmers over low MSP. All those economic problems have consolidated these forces. I must tell you, this election is not between the Congress and the BJP. It is the BJP vs the People of Gujarat, and the Congress is backing the People of Gujarat.

Shankersinh Vaghela has left Congress. How far is his absence being felt?

The Congress is becoming stronger and stronger day by day because young people are supporting us. Women and youth are supporting the party. I do not want to make any comment on Vaghela.

The BJP criticised the quota formula the Congress has agreed with Hardik, saying the party is fooling the people.

We have had detailed discussions and consultations with experts before finalising the formula. We want to support the economically backward without affecting the 49% quota limit. We want to provide quota under Articles 31 and 38(2) and it will not be within the 49% existing quotas for reserved categories. We will bring a bill under Article 46 proposing quota benefits for unreserved communities. We will have a commission to see it is implemented.

The Congress is seen as adopting a soft Hindutva line. Leaders including you have publicly supported the demand to make the cow the national animal.

We believe in honouring the people of India. Holy places are an inspiration to all of us. But the Congress believes in respecting all castes and communities. Rahul Gandhi visits temples, but he also visits gurdwaras, churches and masjids. We do not differentiate among people in the name of religion.

Is this new strategy because of the experience in UP and other states where the Congress was accused of playing the pro-minority card?

We are not anti-any community. We have given six tickets to Muslims, which was our position in the last election too. All communities are treated as equal by the Congress. I am confident of the support of the majority and the miniroty for the Congress.

Although a number of voters may be upset with the BJP and its policies, there is a view that they may not vote against it.

The party manifesto prepared by Madhusudan Mistry, Sam Pitroda, Dipak Babaria and Guarav Pandya has been appreciated by all sections of voters. We have addressed the concerns of all sections. We have promised a waiver of farm loans, remunerative MSP and free water for irrigation for farmers. We have promised a monthly allowance to unemployed youths: Rs 3,000 to Class XII-pass, Rs 3,500 to graduates, Rs 4,500 to postgraduates and a Rs-25,000-crore project for creating new job opportunities.

What alternative do you offer to the Gujarat model of development, which you have criticised?

It was not a Gujarat model, it was rather the Modi model. Our model will focus on development as well as happiness index. It will improve not only human development indicators but also the happiness of citizens.

The Gujarat election campaign is being seen as a game changer for Rahul Gandhi. Having worked closely with him, what is your view on this.

Rahul Gandhi was, is and is going to remain a great leader. He has travelled across the country, met different sections, listened to their problems. He is chalking out a formula after listening to their problems and concerns, unlike Modi who is giving gyaan on Mann ki Baat. We will see its impact in the election results. We are confident about it.

