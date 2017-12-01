Is BJP smelling defeat: Congress on PM Modi’s ‘political price’ remark

Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh) Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala. (Express Photo: Jaipal Singh)

Reacting to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s remark that he was aware of the “big political price” that he has to pay for the steps taken by his government, the Congress on Thursday asked if the ruling BJP was smelling defeat in the Gujarat Assembly elections.

“Prime Minister Modi appears to be a changed man. He is on a backfoot and now saying that he is ready to pay the political price in Gujarat for the steps taken by his government. BJP is now seeing its clear defeat due to the anger of 6.5 crore Gujaratis, and that is why the BJP is trying to divert the agenda from real issues,” said Congress chief spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala, adding that the Congress would not allow the BJP to escape from “real issues facing Gujarat and its people” and question them again and again on these issues.

“Why are the cotton and groundnut farmers not getting minimum support price based on their input cost and 50 per cent profit over it as promised by PM Modi in the run-up to the 2014 Lok Sabha elections? Why did 60,000 industries close down in Gujarat, textile traders lost Rs 60,000 crore of business and diamond traders lost Rs 30,000 crore of business due to the GST… Why are 40 farmers committing suicide every day since BJP came to power at the Centre… The nation is suffering and paying the price for arrogant Modi,” he said.

