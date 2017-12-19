In sweet revenge, Congress wins seats of Shankersinh Vaghela, other defectors

Congress won 77 sets in Gujarat (File Photo) Congress won 77 sets in Gujarat (File Photo)

While the defection of Congress MLAs to the BJP in the aftermath of then House Opposition leader Shankersinh Vaghela’s resignation in July, taking the Congress’s count down from 57 to 43 in the Assembly, was expected to prove critical for the party, most of the defectors who fought on BJP tickets lost.

The Congress retained most of these seats, largely in central and north Gujarat, and the party’s state unit president, Bharatsinh Solanki, called the results people’s way of giving a thumbs-down to “dhokebaaz (deceiving) leaders”.

The Congress defections had come days before the Rajya Sabha polls from Gujarat, putting Ahmed Patel’s election to the Upper House in jeopardy. Patel, however, won. Solanki said while the party was “unhappy” with losing the polls, defeat of the turncoats was evidence of the trust people of Gujarat put in the Congress.

“We knew we would win all seats where we had faced deceit by our own leaders,” Solanki said after the results on Monday. “It proves that the people of Gujarat trust the Congress, and do not want dhokebaaz (deceiving) leaders.”

Admitting that the party’s inability to breach the BJP hold in urban constituencies has cost it dear, Solanki said, “I think we lack the connectivity and ground-level workers (required) in urban centres. The results would have been completely different if we had won a few seats in urban centres such as Surat, Vadodara, Ahmedabad.” But the result, he said, has given the party a chance to introspect, “and we will build our hold in urban constituencies to improve our performance (in forthcoming elections).”

The BJP won 27 of 40 seats in central Gujarat, but for the Congress, the victory in the 16 constituencies in the region with a thumping majority tasted perhaps equally sweet because it came as “vindication” — the seats represented earlier by the defectors. Barring Vijapur, where defector-MLA P I Patel did not get a BJP ticket, the Congress retained Vaghela’s Kapadvanj, Amul chairman Ramsinh Parmar’s Thasra, Mansinh Chauhan’s Balasinor, Amit Chaudhary’s Mansa, Balwantsinh Rajput’s Sidhpur, Mahendrasinh Vaghela’s (Shankersinh’s son) Bayad, Bhola Gohel’s Jasdan, Tejashree Patel’s Viramgam, and Raghavji Patel’s Jamnagar Rural.

From those who got BJP tickets, C K Raulji won Godhra by a wafer-thin 258 votes, and Dharmendrasinh Jadeja won from Jamnagar North. Shankersinh, his son, or Bhola Gohel contested this time. In Sanand, defector MLA Karamsi Makwana’s son Kanu won, while in Jhalod, BJP defector MP Babu Katara’s son Bhavesh won on a Congress ticket. The Congress gained early in Kapadvanj, represented by Vaghela in 2012.

While Vaghela did not field a candidate from his Jan Vikalp-All India Hindustan Congress, he had announced support for Bimal Shah, an Independent who had served as a former Gujarat Transport minister. Shah quit BJP after the BJP decided to field Kanu Dabhi, who had lost in 2012 to Vaghela.

