In Patidar zone, a milk co-op owned by a CPM leader

Dayabhai Gajera (left) at his dairy cooperative in Upleta. (Express Photo by Harish Damodaran) Dayabhai Gajera (left) at his dairy cooperative in Upleta. (Express Photo by Harish Damodaran)

Dyed-in-the-wool communists are rare to find in Narendra Modi’s Gujarat. Even rarer is someone also running a commercially successful milk cooperative and whose business went cashless nearly three years back “even before Modisaab started talking about it”.

A CPI(M) cardholder, Dayabhai Nanjibhai Gajera is chairman of the milk producers’ cooperative society at Upleta, about 105 km from Rajkot on the road to Porbandar. This cooperative bought 15.70 lakh litres milk from its 300 farmer-members during the year ended March 31, and paid them Rs 7.08 crore at an average Rs 45.07 per litre. Its total turnover, from supply of milk to the Rajkot district dairy union and sale of compounded cattlefeed to members, amounted to Rs 8.66 crore with a net profit of Rs 52.23 lakh for 2016-17.

“We began in August 2004 with daily purchase of 250 litres. Today, our average procurement is 5,000 litres per day, 95% of it buffalo milk,” says Gajera, 59, who became a CPM member in 1984 after working under its Kisan Sabha and youth wings. Upleta is part of Dhoraji constituency with an estimated 40% Patidar voters. “This is largely a Patidar belt, but 50-60% of those pouring milk to us are Ahirs. The rest include 20-25% Patidar, 10-15% Bharwad and other communities such as Koli, Darbar, Brahman and Dalit,” notes Gajera, a Patidar himself who owns 16 acres that he has given to bataidars (sharecroppers) to cultivate.

The Upleta society, housed in a 240 sq yard plot, has an automatic milk collection system (which can instantly weigh, measure fat concentration and calculate the amount payable to each member), a 5,000-litre bulk cooler (which chills the milk procured to below 4 degrees Celsius to prevent spoilage), and a cattlefeed godown (members get a 50-kg bag at Rs 920, as against the current procurement cost of Rs 970).

More recently, the society has invested Rs 65 lakh in an animal treatment-cum-breeding centre. This centre employs a full-time veterinarian on a monthly salary of Rs 50,000, while providing members artificial insemination services, vaccination against foot & mouth disease, and deworming medicine for their animals free of cost. It also undertakes treatment of animals — from abscess to routine rumenotomy and caesarean section procedures — and supply of veterinary medicines on a no profit-no loss basis.

So, why is the CPM — the party is contesting in 7 of 182 seats — hardly a force in Gujarat? “It’s not easy for a communist party to succeed in a state where people have a commercial mindset. Their main interest is kaise kamaoon,” says Gajera. His cooperative, though, has set an example in both farmer empowerment and commercial viability. All members have bank accounts, with payments made to them cashless since 2015-16. “Cotton prices have crashed to Rs 850-900 per 20 kg, from last year’s Rs 1,000-1,100. Only milk is keeping us going,” says Bhupatbhai Ahir, who supplies 24 litres daily from his four buffaloes to the Upleta society. Ahir owns 8 acres; he grows cotton on 7 and green fodder on 1.

“Before this society came, we were selling to local sweet-makers and traders, who would not pay based on fat content and slash prices during winters when production went up,” says Dineshbhai Sojitra, a landless farmer, who sells 150 litres milk a day from his 16 buffaloes, 17 Gir cows and 6 Holstein-Friesian crossbreds.

Gajera believes that Hardik Patel’s movement demanding reservation quotas for Patidars is fundamentally about issues of farmer distress, youth unemployment and high cost of education. There is no better proof of it than the 27,000-odd vacant seats in engineering colleges across Gujarat, Gajera says.

