In old bastion, Congress fights breakaway leaders

Crowd at a rally by Alpesh Thakor in Mahudha of Kheda, a district with large Patidar and OBC populations. (Express photo: Preeti Das) Crowd at a rally by Alpesh Thakor in Mahudha of Kheda, a district with large Patidar and OBC populations. (Express photo: Preeti Das)

In Kheda district, part of Charotar region that includes Anand district, the Congress’s caste calculations have come up against a challenge in the form of departure by prominent leaders. The Congress won four of Kheda’s six seats in 2012 but two of those MLAs have left — former chief minister Shankersinh Vaghela (Kapadvanj) has formed his own party while Amul chairman Ramsinh Parmar (Thasra) has joined the BJP.

And in Mahudha, senior Congress leader Bharatsinh Parmar has joined the BJP and won the ticket. Though not the incumbent MLA, he is a prominent leader well-known locally. He is, however, so closely connected with the Congress that many voters still identify him with his former party.

Charotar was home to former chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and the laboratory for his “KHAM formula” that sought to consolidate the non-Patel votes — Kshatriya, Dalit, tribal, Muslim — and brought the Congress 149 of 182 seats in 1980.

Charotar has sizeable populations of both Patidars and Kshatriya-Thakor OBCs. Anand district is dominated by Patels. To try and consolidate the OBCs of Kheda, the Congress has sent its new recruit Alpesh Thakor, who addressed a rally there last week.

Bharatsinh Parmar joined the BJP three months ago. “I left because the Congress is too far involved in parivarvaad (dynasty politics),” said Parmar, seated with other BJP members at a dhaba after BJP president Amit Shah had addressed a rally, the same day that Alpesh held his rally. “I served the Congress,” said Parmar, “but when the time came to field a candidate, incumbent MLA Natvarsinh Thakor selected his son Indrajitsinh Thakor.”

Natvarsinh Thakor won the seat in 2007 and 2012. In the last poll, he polled 42% to the BJP’s 33%, with an independent taking away a large chunk of the vote.

“In the BJP, I am respected for my work and popularity,” said Bharatsinh Parmar, who agreed: “People here know me because the Congress has been in power for long.”

The Indian Express met many villagers of Mahudha who did not know that Bharatsinh Parmar is no longer with the Congress.

“Bharatsinh Parmar is with the Congress. He is a very nice man and has done a lot of work for us,” said Rambhai Patel, a farmer in Heranj village. “Most of us vote for the Congress because it has worked for farmers. Our Kheda is the richest part of Gujarat.”

Kheda and Anand districts are known for fertile land and famous for growing tobacco.

“It was during a campaign that I realied Bharatbhai is with the BJP now,” said Meena Parmar, a homemmaker in Minawada village. “We believe in the Congress and we have also seen Bharatbhai’s work. We are not sure what to do.”

The region was home also to Sardar Patel. Many of the Patidars of this region are NRIs; those who live there did not come out in numbers as large as elsewhere to support Hardik Patel’s quota agitation.

“None of us supports him [Hardik],” said Janak Patel, sarpanch of Yoginagar village. “We did not allow him to come to our district. Most of our families are abroad and we do not want any tension or rebellion. We have nothing to do with Hardik; he is [working for] the Congress… This time I think the BJP will win. In Kheda there are many Leuva Patels and as a community we have decided to vote for the BJP.”

Kheda district had a population 23 lakh in Census 2011. Of the six constituencies, the BJP won Matar and Nadiad in 2012 while the Congress won Mehmedabad and the three seats marked by prominent departures. Even the BJP MLA from Matar, Pankaj Desai (the party’s chief whip in the assembly), used to be a Congressman before he joined the BJP over a decade ago.

“The Congress has been winning because it has implemented all the BJP’s schemes. But people now know there has been no development,” said Sooraj Bhatt, a BJP member in Mahudha village. “Though there is a huge OBC population in Kheda, we are sure Alpesh Thakor and his OBC appeal will not work. Even I am an OBC and I know that what works here is development.”

In Sevalia village 40 km away, Alpesh addressed an audience of around 6,000, mostly men. “People from different communities are coming together to fight the BJP because it has been unjust to the working class and farmers for 22 years,” Alpesh said.

“Gujarat is poor. Many parts of Kheda district are doing well because they have been under Congress rule,” added the OBC leader, before going on to address communities. “Jitu Vaghani [BJP state president] said that once they are given liquor and snacks, Kshatriyas and Thakors can be bought over. Let us prove him wrong,” Alpesh said, calling for votes to the Congress. Alpesh himself is the Congress candidate from Radhanpur, in North Gujarat.

Alpesh’s speech made a reference to Amul. The dairy’s chairman Ramsinh Parmar, Congress-MLA-turned-BJP-candidate, is known to be influential not only in Thasra —from where he has won five times — but also in other seats in the neighbourhood. A large section of the population are milk producers associated with Amul.

As for Mahudha, the Congress expressed confidence. “Sitting MLA Natvarsinh Thakor has unconditional support; we are sure his son too will win,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi. “There is a family history and they are sons of the soil. They are farmers and we are sure that in Kheda, it will be the Congress.”

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App