Gujarat elections: In heritage city Ahmedabad, voters talk of peace and prices, not heritage

IN Ahmedabad’s 606-year-old walled city, now a UNESCO World Heritage City, heritage has not found a place in the agenda of either the BJP or Congress candidates in Jamalpur-Khadia and Dariapur, the two constituencies that cover the walled city area. Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a mention of it in his rally Monday, when he congratulated the city for the status.

Jamalpur-Khadia includes some of the oldest havelis and Sidi Sayed Masjid. “Most of the monuments have been ignored. Look at the historic 11 Darwaza; we have been telling the [BJP] MLA to work on renovation but see how they got damaged in the monsoon. Sidi Sayed Masjid was beautified only when the PM came with the Japanese PM,” said Azra Kadri, Congress councillor campaigning with candidate Imran Khedawala. “We are focusing on congestion, health and education. All development has happened on the other side of the city.”

Asked about heritage not figuring as a campaign issue, renominated BJP MLA Bhushan Bhatt cited work by the government and BJP-ruled councils. “We have done so much, that is why heritage is not on the agenda.”

In 2012, Bhatt won 39 per cent of the vote and the Congress candidate 33 per cent, with an independent taking away 25 per cent. The seat was earlier just Khadia; delimitation added Jamalpur, a Muslim-dominated area.

“All of us in our area are clear that we will vote for the BJP. I remember how before Modiji became CM there were a lot of communal tension. But after 2002 there was nothing,” said Yogesh Kumar, 38, a yoga and karate teacher.

A few houses away, Devji Makwana, 60, and Ramesh Parmar, 57, were sipping tea. “This pol, called Harijan Niwas, has around 14,000 voters. All of us will vote for Modi,” Makwana said. “I am a retired mill worker and did not have a life before Modi became CM. Earlier, would remain under constant fear of curfew… We are the only Hindu pocket in the middle of a Muslim area.”

Raniben Parmar, cleaning utensils near a mutton shop, disagreed. “What are people talking about voting for the BJP?” she said. “I will not vote. Costs are rising and we do not have proper toilets.”

A group of women were waiting for a bus in Mirzapur. “We are sure the Congress will win this time. After Jamalpur became part of the seat, there will be more Muslim votes for the Congress,” said Ameena Bano, adjusting her burqa. And one of her companions said, “The cost of living is going up. My husband had to shut his shop because of demonetisation.”

Auto driver Sheikh Tasvar and Mohammed Furkan, both of the Bahasti community of 18,000 families in Khadia, were shopping for cosmetics for Furkan’s shop. “It does not matter which party wins because Muslims, no matter what, will have no voice,” Tasvar said. “I will vote for the BJP because I think they brought peace here.”

“In 2019, even I will contest,” added Furkan. “We have 18,000 families; I will win.”

In Dariapur, also a Muslim-dominated constituency, the BJP’s Bharat Barot is challenging Congress MLA Gyasuddin Shaikh. The BJP is banking on claims of having brought peace. CM Vijay Rupani has said in Dariapur that during Congress rule, areas of Gujarat were known by names such as Abdul Latif, Ibla Sheth, and Santokben Jadeja. Latif, a gangster killed in 1997, lived in Dariapur. BJP chief Amit Shah chose one of late Latif’s strongholds to hold Mann ki Baat — Chai ke Saath.

