In Gujarat capital, Rahul Gandhi fans upset about jobs, education, prices

On the last day of election campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed raja) On the last day of election campaigning for the second phase of Gujarat assembly election, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi visited Jagannath temple in Ahmedabad. (Express photo: Javed raja)

In Gujarat’s capital, the ruling BJP is banking on its traditional urban base while the Congress is pinning its hopes on anti-incumbency. Gandhinagar has five seats, of which the BJP won two in 2012. At Rahul Gandhi’s last election rally in Gandhinagar, various members of the audience expressed disappointment with the BJP government over a number issues, some calling the government one for the rich.

Pushpaben Parmar, 44, whose husband retired from a government job, was at the venue with her sister-in-law, and niece and nephew, ages 10 and 12. “My brother died in mysterious circumstances on duty at the GIDC office,” she alleged. “There was no action and his death was eventually termed a suicide. There is no platform to complain for an impartial hearing and justice.”

“Employment is the major issue today,” said Parvinbhai Parmar, 40, of Vavol village, 3 km from the city. Ketan Taral, 28, a student in the city, said, “With every higher education institute privatised, the cost of education has gone into lakhs. But after spending so much, we hardly get a decent job.” Undergraduate student Ganpat Sankhla said of Rahul: “At least he is talking about our issues and assuring solutions, though it is difficult to say how far this can translate into votes.”

Gandhinagar has a high count of serving and retired government employees. Thakors are the dominant caste — it was here that Alpesh Thakor joined the Congress — followed by other OBC groups, Patidars and Chaudharys.

“Certainly there is anti-incumbency in Gandhinagar,” said M N Patel, a retired education department employee, returning home with three other retired friends after Rahul’s rally. “Gandhinagar a large number of government employees for whom the current government has done little.”

Nathabhai Chaudhary, 27, of the city is a police constable and a BEd, who has sought two months unpaid leave to prepare for a teachers’ eligibility test. “After four years as a constable, if I get selected as a government teacher, I have to work a minimum five years before regularisation. Despite the hike in fixed pay salary, the policy itself is against the middle and lower middle classes,” Chaudhary said.

The BJP, which holds Gandhinagar North and Gandhinagar South, hopes to add at least Mansa. For that, it is banking on Amit Chaudhary, the sitting Congress MLA now contesting on a BJP ticket — he had switched parties in the wake of the Rajya Sabha elections. The Congress candidate is Suresh Patel.

Kalol in another seat that the BJP hopes to win, encouraged by the narrow margin of 343 votes in 2012. Its candidate Atul Patel is contesting against Baldevji Thakor, the sitting Congress MLA.

