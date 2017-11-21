Gujarat election: In BJP’s 3rd list of 29, kin of trader who bought Modi suit

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo) Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani during the rally on Sunday. (Express Photo)

The BJP, which on Monday announced the third list of 29 candidates for the Gujarat Assembly elections, gave a poll ticket to the brother-in-law of diamond merchant Lalji Patel, who had bought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s monogrammed suit for Rs 4.31 crore following an auction in 2015. As many as 15 sitting MLAs, including three ministers, could not make the list.

Kanti Ballar, the brother-in-law of Lalji Patel who owns Dharmanand Diamonds, was nominated from Patidar-dominated Surat North — the BJP denied a ticket to two-time MLA and its chief whip in the Assembly Ajay Choksi. Balar runs a construction business and was elected a municipal corporator from Ward No. 6 in Varachha in the 2010 Municipal Corporation elections.

The party also did not shortlist its four Patidar MLAs from Surat city — Water Resources and Primary and Secondary Education Minister Nanu Vanani (Katargam), former minister Narottam Patel (Udhna), Praful Panseriya (Karanj) and Janak Bagdana (Kamrej). Narottam Patel had wished not to contest elections this time.

The only Patidar MLA from the city to be renominated was Kishor Kanani (Varaccha). His name was declared by the party in an earlier list. The BJP leaders in Surat have been facing protests by the supporters of Hardik Patel-led Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti, often leading to clashes between the two groups.

With Monday’s announcement, the ruling party has declared its candidates for all the 89 Assembly segments going to polls in the first phase on December 9. The BJP, so far, has announced candidates for 135 out of the total 182 seats in the Gujarat Assembly. Among prominent names in the list are former Gujarat BJP chief R C Faldu (Jamnagar South), ex-minister Govind Patel (Rajkot South), and Speaker Ramanlal Vora (Dasada). Considered the most senior Dalit leader of the Gujarat BJP, Vora represented Idar constituency of Surendranagar district for several terms.

Former state finance minister Saurabh Patel, who was considered sidelined, has been given ticket from Botad. In 2012, he had changed his constituency from Botad to Akota in Vadodara city. Besides Vanani, the ministers who have been denied poll tickets are Jayanti Kavadiya (MLA from Dhrangadhra in Surendranagar), Vallabh Vaghasia (Savarkundla in Amreli). Kavadiya had recently announced his unwillingness to contest polls. The other sitting MLAs denied tickets are Tarachand Chheda, Poonam Makwana, Bhanuben Babariya, Vasuben Trivedi, Arvind Ladani, Jetha Solanki, Vallabh Vaghasiya, T D Maniya and Puna Gamit.

The sitting MLAs who have been renominated included Pankaj Mehta (Rapar), Kanti Amrutiya (Morbi), Govind Patel (Rajkot South), Keshu Nakrani (Gariadhar), Dushyant Patel (Bharuch), Zankhana Patel (Choryasi), Chhatrasinh Mori (Jambusar) and Mohan Dhodiya (Mahuva). Zankhana Patel is the only woman in the latest list as two sitting woman MLAs Vasuben Trivedi (Jamnagar South) and Bhanuben Babariya (Rajkot Rural) have been denied tickets.

In Rajkot, the BJP gave ticket to Aravind Raiyani, leader of the ruling party in Rajkot Municipal Corporator, from Rajkot (East), while retaining Govind Patel for Rajkot (South) constituency. Lakha Sagathiya, who in 2012 had contested as a Congress candidate but later joined BJP, replaced Babariya at Rajkot Rural seat.

