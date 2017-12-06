In Anjar bylanes, murmurs of a close contest

Rahul Gandhi campaigning in Saurashtra. Rahul Gandhi campaigning in Saurashtra.

Forty km from Bhuj, Anjar was among the worst-affected talukas during the 2001 earthquake that hit western Gujarat. The 2-minute tremor, measuring 7.7 on Richter scale, killed over 20,000 people. At Anjar, more than 184 schoolchildren were crushed to death. Nearly 17 years later, Anjar is now one of the industrialised area in the district. Once known for its narrow lanes and crammed shops, the town now has wider roads and big shops.

Vaaljibhai Sanjo, now 28, credits the BJP government for doing a lot to develop the area. “But for the past five years, they have done nothing. This time there is a close fight,” he says.

Trikambhai Ahir, a farmer from Milana, feels “the BJP only talks about big things but on the ground nothing has changed”. “We are fed up and want change. They only talk about development, but in reality they create religious fear to win elections. I don’t think it is working this time,” Ahir says. Narpat Rajpurohit (22), who runs a sweet shop, feels differently. “Whatever you see it is only due to the BJP. BJP will win easily.”

