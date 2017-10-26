If Congress doesn’t accept our offer, we will go solo: SP

The Samajwadi Party (SP), which has declared to contest the Gujarat Assembly polls on five seats, seeking electoral alliance with the Congress, has said that if it does not accept the proposal, then the SP will will go solo and field as many candidates as possible. State SP president Surendra Yadav said he had taken up the matter in writing with the Congress’s central and state leadership.

“However, we have not received any response so far. If Congress does not accept our offer, the SP will field its candidates on as many seats as possible and contest the elections on its own. The SP’s position in the state has strengthened since 2012 Assembly polls as it won a couple of municipalities in 2015,” he said. The SP had unsuccessfully contested 80 Assembly seats in 2007 and 2012 polls.

He added SP chief Akhilesh Yadav had announced on Monday that if they are given five seats as part of an alliance, they will support the Congress on the rest. “We want collaboration with the Congress to form a broad opposition alliance. The SP leadership believes that BJP can be defeated only through combined strength,” said Yadav. The Congress has already announced its alliance with JDU (Sharad faction), led by Chhotubhai Vasava. Besides, it is also ready for seat adjustment with NCP.

