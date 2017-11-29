I Hereby Declare

Total assets
Rs 10.25 lakh
Assets Value
Cash in hand 1.25 lakh
Savings schemes 9.00 lakh
Immovable assets
Nil
Liabilities
Nil
Income
Nil
Criminal cases
5 cases — mostly rioting and related offences — pending in Ahmedabad and Mehsana under various provisions of IPC, Bombay Police Act, Railways Act etc.
Non-bailable warrant
A court in Ahmedabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mevani for failing to appear for hearing in a case for stopping the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in January, PTI reported. During a protest against the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Mevani and supporters had been arrested for blocking the train at Ahmedabad station. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R S Langa issued nonbailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people Monday after they failed to appear.
