I Hereby Declare

Jignesh Mevani Independent, Vadgam Jignesh Mevani Independent, Vadgam

Total assets

Rs 10.25 lakh

Assets Value

Cash in hand 1.25 lakh

Savings schemes 9.00 lakh

Immovable assets

Nil

Liabilities

Nil

Income

Nil

Criminal cases

5 cases — mostly rioting and related offences — pending in Ahmedabad and Mehsana under various provisions of IPC, Bombay Police Act, Railways Act etc.

Non-bailable warrant

A court in Ahmedabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mevani for failing to appear for hearing in a case for stopping the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in January, PTI reported. During a protest against the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Mevani and supporters had been arrested for blocking the train at Ahmedabad station. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R S Langa issued nonbailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people Monday after they failed to appear.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App