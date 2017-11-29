Top Stories

I Hereby Declare

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R S Langa issued nonbailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people Monday after they failed to appear.

By: Express News Service | Published: November 29, 2017 12:52 pm
I Jignesh Mevani Hereby Declare Jignesh Mevani Independent, Vadgam
Total assets
Rs 10.25 lakh
Assets                      Value
Cash in hand          1.25 lakh
Savings schemes    9.00 lakh
Immovable assets
Nil
Liabilities
Nil
Income
Nil
Criminal cases
5 cases — mostly rioting and related offences — pending in Ahmedabad and Mehsana under various provisions of IPC, Bombay Police Act, Railways Act etc.

Non-bailable warrant
A court in Ahmedabad has issued a non-bailable warrant against Mevani for failing to appear for hearing in a case for stopping the Delhi-bound Rajdhani Express in January, PTI reported. During a protest against the Vibrant Gujarat summit, Mevani and supporters had been arrested for blocking the train at Ahmedabad station. Additional chief metropolitan magistrate R S Langa issued nonbailable warrants against Mevani and 12 other people Monday after they failed to appear.

