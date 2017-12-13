Hardik Patel: Never met Robert Vadra, they will now say I met Nawaz Sharif and Dawood Ibrahim

The crowd at Hardik Patel’s Rajkot rally. (file Photo/Javed Raja) The crowd at Hardik Patel’s Rajkot rally. (file Photo/Javed Raja)

Rejecting his former aide’s allegation that he had secretly met businessman Robert Vadra at a five-star hotel in October, Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener Hardik Patel Wednesday said “they can even claim I met Nawaz Sharif” and “Dawood Ibrahim”.

“Now they are alleging I met Robert Vadra. This is false. After ten days they can even claim I met Nawaz Sharif, then they will say I met Dawood Ibrahim,” Hardik Patel told ANI.

Hardik Patel’s former aide Dinesh Bambhania alleged that the PAAS convener met Vadra, Congress president-elect Rahul Gandhi’s brother-in-law, at a five-star hotel in Ahmedabad in October.

Bambhania asked Patel to explain what had transpired during his meeting with Gandhi and Vadra.

“Despite being asked by PAAS leaders several times, Hardik never revealed what transpired in that meeting with Rahul Gandhi. Hardik even met Robert Vadra in Delhi. Yet, there is no explanation about it. Was there any secret deal with Vadra?” Bambhania told reporters on Tuesday.

Hardik Patel and the Congress had previously denied the meeting with Gandhi. Bambhania, a day before the first phase of Gujarat polling, had alleged that Hardik Patel was supporting the Congress despite the party not clarifying how it would accommodate the Patidars in the reservation quota.

“Under what secret understanding Hardik is appealing to people to vote for the Congress?” he said.

“At his poll rallies, Hardik Patel openly says he does not like the Congress, but he asks people to vote for it. So what are the reasons that compel him to say so?” he asked.

