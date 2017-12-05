Cyclone Ockhi: ‘Do not rely on administration as they are busy serving Saheb,’ Hardik Patel mocks PM Modi

Hardik Patel (Express Photo/Javed Raja) Hardik Patel (Express Photo/Javed Raja)

With cyclone Ockhi expected to make landfall in Gujarat shortly, Patidar quota agitation leader Hardik Patel on Tuesday pounced upon the opportunity to take a witty dig at the ruling BJP government and Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“Cyclone Ockhi is expected to make landfall in Gujarat. All of you go to safe places, do not rely on administration as they are busy serving the ‘Saheb’,” Patel wrote on Twitter.

Several top leaders were forced to cancel their rallies in the poll-bound state, which is expected to be hit by cyclone ockhi in a short while. The cyclone had earlier wreaked havoc in Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Lakshadweep islands.

Mumbai and its suburbs also experienced rains since this morning, however, there were no reports of damage to life or property.

गुजरात में ओखि नाम का समुद्री तूफ़ान आने की संभावना हैं।सभी सलामत स्थान पे चले जाए,प्रशासन के भरोसे ना रहें,क्योंकि प्रशासन साहब की सेवा में लगा हैं। — Hardik Patel (@HardikPatel_) December 5, 2017

PM Modi also appealed to BJP workers to extend a helping hand to those that would be likely hit by the cyclone. He said he was constantly monitoring the situation in various parts of the country. “Spoke to all relevant authorities and officials. All possible assistance is being provided to those affected,” he tweeted.

As per the latest bulletin of the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclone is expected to hit the coastline near Surat by midnight tonight. “It is very likely to continue to move north-northwestwards, weaken gradually and cross south Gujarat and adjoining Maharashtra coasts near Surat as a deep depression by the night of December 5,” it said.

With #CycloneOckhi expected to make a landfall in Gujarat, I appeal to @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas to focus on helping people across the state. Our Karyakartas should devote themselves to providing all possible assistance and stand shoulder to shoulder with fellow citizens. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 5, 2017

Earlier in the day, BJP President Amit Shah’s election rallies in Rajula town of Amreli and Mahuva and Shihor of Bhavnagar district were cancelled, a party release said. Congress vice president Rahul Gandhi held a poll rally in Anjar but cancelled three in Morbi, Dhrangadhra and Surendranagar due to the impending cyclone.

The BJP also called off rallies and press conferences of Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Surat today, a party leader said.

Gujarat goes to polls in two phases on December 9 and 14, and the counting is on 18.

(With PTI inputs)

