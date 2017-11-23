Hardik Patel gets Y category security cover after threat assessment by IB

Patidar leader Hardik Patel (File photo) Patidar leader Hardik Patel (File photo)

Patidar leader Hardik Patel on Thursday was accorded Y category security cover by the Central government, following a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau.

The security cover entails 11 personnel, including two Personal Security Officers.

This comes close on the heels of Hardik Patel accepting the Congress “formula” on granting reservation to Patidars. The Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), however, said Patidars are “not going to openly support the Congress or canvass for them” but underlined that their “fight against BJP” in the Gujarat assembly polls next month.

Reacting to the announcement, BJP leader and Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel said: “The nexus between Congress and PAAS that was planned two years ago stands exposed. Hardik has been speaking from a script given to him by the Congress… Fools have made a proposal and fools have accepted it.”

Describing the Congress “formula” as the “biggest joke” in the last two years, Nitin Patel said: “The cap of 49 per cent has been placed by a nine-judge bench of the Supreme Court… If the Congress brings a law based on their formula, I am sure it will be struck down by the court since reservation above 50 per cent cannot be given.”

Recently, two clips allegedly featuring Hardik Patel in a compromising position were circulated in Gujarat. Hardik Patel, however, accused the BJP of playing “dirty politics by circulating morphed videos in an attempt to defame him.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd