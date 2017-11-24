Centre gives Y category security cover to Hardik Patel

PAAS convener Hardik Patel (PTI Photo/File) PAAS convener Hardik Patel (PTI Photo/File)

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) leader Hardik Patel has been given Y category security following a threat assessment by the Intelligence Bureau, sources said. Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) officials will be deployed for his security from Friday, sources said.

“A contingent of armed CISF commandos will take charge of the new protectee very soon. Patel will have about eight commandos with him, whenever he travels in Gujarat,” a senior official said.

He said a threat analysis report, prepared by central intelligence and security agencies, favoured granting of such a cover to Patel. There is a potential threat to his security, he said.

When contacted Hardik told The Indian Express, “I have accepted Y+ security, under which I will have two units of CISF jawans with me round the clock. While I do not trust the state police, I do trust the jawans of my country and I have accepted this security cover.”

According to sources, the state government had also recommended security cover for Hardik in view of his involvement in the upcoming state Assembly election. The CISF has a special VIP security wing.

(With PTI inputs)

