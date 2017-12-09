Hardik aide to Patidars: Stop supporting Congress

At a press meet in Gandhinagar, he said he was neither quitting the PAAS nor supporting the BJP, but raised questions on the videos purportedly showing Patel in company of women. At a press meet in Gandhinagar, he said he was neither quitting the PAAS nor supporting the BJP, but raised questions on the videos purportedly showing Patel in company of women.

Alleging that the Congress manifesto was not in consonance with the discussion it had with Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS), Dinesh Bambhaniya, a close aide of Hardik Patel, on Friday urged the quota leaders to stop supporting the party unless it clarifies its stand. The statement by Bambhaniya comes just a day ahead of the first phase of Assembly polls. He, however, clarified that he will vote for the Congress.

On the Congress manifesto he said, "It was agreed that the only way to give Patidars reservation, was to increase the 27 per cent quota given to OBCs. But the manifesto speaks only about Economically Backward Classes, which the state government has already declared last year. Secondly, the manifesto does not promise to set up special investigation teams for probing the violence of August 25, 2015, and killing of 14 Patidar youths. Thirdly, it was agreed that Rs 2,000 crore provision will be made for skill development under Savarna Ayog (upper caste commission), but the manifesto says the corpus will be to advance loans."

“After they released the manifesto on December 4, I tried to contact state Congress president Bharatsinh Solanki, but he was not available. So, in the interest of the Patidar community, I went public today (Friday),” Bambhaniya told The Indian Express.

Bambhaniya, a PAAS core committee member, added that he had spoken to Patel over the issue. According to the Congress, however, the quota leader has not studied the manifesto in detail. “Everything that was discussed is there. Even then, we are open to suggestions,” said Congress spokesperson Manish Doshi.

The quota leader, however, said that he was going to vote for the Congress on Saturday. “I have already come to my native place at Jasdan taluka for casting my vote,” he said. “If there was one video, one can believe that it could be doctored. But a number of them have surfaced now. All of them can’t be doctored,” he said.

Bambhaniya’s dissent came minutes after the BJP released its manifesto and Union Finance Minister Arun Jaitley claimed the Congress poll promise of giving quota to the Patidars was a “constitutional impossibility.” On Saturday, the first phase of elections will take place on 89 seats spread across Saurashtra-Kutch and south Gujarat, where the Patidar quota agitation has been vigorous.

