Hardik aide Dinesh Bambhaniya’s ‘threat’ video goes viral

After Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convenor Hardik Patel, now it’s his close aide Dinesh Bambhaniya whose video has gone viral on social media in Gujarat. Bambhaniya’s video, however, shows him having a telephonic conversation with an unidentified man asking him to convey his message to some “PM Kheni” not to file his nomination. Bambhaniya has dismissed the video as “edited”.

In the said video, Bambhaniya is also heard threatening and using abusive language over the telephone. A former PAAS leader, on condition of anonymity, confirmed that Bambhaniya, in the video, was asking the other person on the line to convey to “PM Kheni” not to file his nomination from Gariadhar constituency of Bhavnagar.

Bambhaniya, however, said, “This is an edited video. The voice has been edited. I do not know any person of the name PM Kheni…I am trying to find out who has done it.”

