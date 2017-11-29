Gujarat elections: Had no mala fide intention, Archbishop tells Election Commission

Archbishop of Gandhinagar Archdiocese, Thomas Macwan, Tuesday clarified to the Election Commission that he had no “mala fide intention” against any party, days after he appealed to the Christian community to pray for the victory of “humane leaders faithful to the Indian Constitution” to “save” India “from nationalist forces”.

The Election Commission last Saturday issued a notice to Macwan, asking why his appeal should not be viewed as a violation of the model code of conduct. The DEO will examine the reply on Wednesday.

DEO of Gandhinagar Satish Patel said, “He has said that his intention was only to seek prayers for good candidates… We will examine the reply tomorrow…”

