Vadodara Election Results 2017 Live Updates: BJP maintains strong lead in Gujarat’s Vadodara district

Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s campaign in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. The party looks set to win a sixth straight term in PM Modi’s home state where he served as chief minister for 12 years. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri) Prime Minister Narendra Modi led BJP’s campaign in the Gujarat Assembly Elections 2017. The party looks set to win a sixth straight term in PM Modi’s home state where he served as chief minister for 12 years. (Express file photo by Renuka Puri)

The Bharatiya Janata Party looks poised for a return to power in Gujarat on sixth straight term with the Congress falling behind after giving the incumbent party a strong contest in early hours of voting. The BJP showed a strong performance in the Central Gujarat district of Vadodara that polled in the second phase of polls.

The district of Vadodara in Central Gujarat has 12 Assembly constituencies–Vaghodiyaa, Vadodara City (SC), Sayajigunj, Raopura, Chhota Udaipur, Jetpur (ST), Sankheda (ST), Dabhoi, Karjan, Nasvadi. Savli, and Padra.

The counting of votes in underway with the BJP candidate Manisha Vakil leading in Vadodara city.

The high stakes election saw both the BJP and the Congress jump into the fray with massive poll campaigns. The BJP’s campaign was led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi led by national leaders including the prime minister, Union Cabinet ministers like Arun Jaitley, Rajnath Singh, Nirmala Sitharaman etc, Rajasthan Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and more.

The Congress’ campaign was led by the newly crowned Congress president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh, and senior party leaders like P Chidambaram, Jyotiraditya Scindia, Sachin Pilot etc.

The Vadodara district polled on December 14, the second phase of voting for the elections.

Early results showed Manisha Vakil of BJP ahead in Vadodara city. In Sayajigunj, BJP’s Jitendra Ratilal Sukhadia was leading the Congress candidate Narendra Ravat by over 35,000 votes. BJP’s Shrivastav Madhubhai Babubhai was leading in Vaghodiya with the closest two contestants fighting as independent candidates.

In Raopura, Rajendra Trivedi of the BJP was leading against Congress’ Chandrakant R Shrivastav by nearly 30,000 voters. BJP’s Jashubhai Bhilubhai Rathwa maintains a slender lead in Chhota Udaipur against Congress’ Mohansinh Chhotubhai Rathava.

In Padra constituency, Congress’ Thakor Jashpalsinh Mahendrasinh Padhiyar leads Patel Dineshbhai Balubhai of the BJP. The battle in the Sankheda seat is tipped presently in favour of Abhesinh Motibhai Tadvi of the BJP who leads Congress’ Bhil Dhirubhai Chunilal.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd