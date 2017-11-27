Gujarat showed path to corner Congress: Yogi Adityanath

Adityanath was addressing a meeting in Limbayat area of Surat on Sunday. Adityanath was addressing a meeting in Limbayat area of Surat on Sunday.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday asserted that Gujarat had played a big role in trying to make the country Congress-free, the trend of which started during the 2014 general elections.

“We also walked on the path and in the last UP Assembly elections, the Congress shrunk to only seven out of 403 seats. Even in the recent local panchayat and municipal elections in UP, the public opinion is in our (BJP) favour. In future, we will make UP Congress-free,” Adityanath said while addressing public in Limbayat area of Surat on Sunday.

He was campaigning for the BJP candidate, sitting MLA Sangita Patil.

