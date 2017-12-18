Election results: I am double happy for Gujarat win, says PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior party leaders celebrating victory of Gujarat and Himachal. (Express photo by Tashi) Prime Minister Narendra Modi with senior party leaders celebrating victory of Gujarat and Himachal. (Express photo by Tashi)

Thanking people of Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh for choosing BJP in the assembly elections despite the ‘negative campaign against GST’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the results prove that people are open to new reforms. “During UP elections it was said BJP would lose due to GST effect in urban areas, same was said in Gujarat elections and local body polls in Maharashtra. But the recent election results have proven that the country is ready for reform and is looking towards things that perform in a positive way and believes in transformation,” said Modi after his party emerged victorious in Gujarat and came to power in Himachal Pradesh.

Addressing party workers at BJP headquarters in the national capital, Modi hit out at the Congress government in Himachal Pradesh for indulging in corrupt practices. “The result in Himachal proves that if you do not work, if you do not bring development, if you keep indulging in wrong tactics then your ouster after five years is certain,” said an excited Modi.

Talking about BJP’s victory in Gujarat, Modi said in today’s time, it is a big achievement for a party to keep winning. “Gujarat election results are historic, in this day and age, for a party to keep winning for so long. In Gujarat, BJP won all the seats it contested in 1989 Lok Sabha polls. We won most of the seats we contested in 1990. In 1995, in 1998, in 2002, in 2007 and in 2012 we won. We won most seats in Lok Sabha polls too,” said Modi.

The prime minister added that Gujarat elections win is special for him. “For me, Gujarat polls are a matter of double happiness. I am so happy that after I left the state, my colleagues there continued the good work,” said Modi.

Express photo by Tashi Express photo by Tashi

He also targetted Congress for spreading ‘misinformation’ and rumours in Gujarat. “So many conspiracies were hatched in Gujarat by Congress, misinformation was being spread. People cannot bear if anyone makes fun of ‘vikas’,” said Modi in a direct reference to Rahul Gandhi’s ‘vikas pagal ho gaya hai’ remark during the campaign.

He also accused the Congress of dividing people of Gujarat on caste lines. “30 years back, poison of caste was spread so badly in Gujarat that it took workers like me 30 years to get rid of it. In last few months there were attempts again to sow seeds of casteism, but people rejected it. I congratulate them, but people must be alert,’ said Modi.

He asked the opposition parties not to derail development in Gujarat. “After 2014, there is hunger for development. Even if you do not like BJP, do not try to derail the progress being made towards development,” said Modi.

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd