Gujarat results: Hardik Patel accuses BJP of tampering with EVMs

As BJP secured a comfortable victory in Gujarat, Patidar leader Hardik Patel accused the ruling party of tampering with the EVMs. Patel alleged that the voting machines in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad were tampered with as the margin there was very less. “There has been tampering in EVMs in Surat, Rajkot and Ahmedabad, hence the gap is very less wherever tampering happened. EVMs are hackable,” said Patel.

The Patidar Anamant Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener, who backed the Congress in the polls, said the party would have won had the BJP not “indulged in cheating”. Patel announced that he would continue his stir to get OBC status for Patels.

Upset with the poll results, Patel asked the opposition parties to take the movement against EVMs forward. “I urge all the opposition parties to take this concern against EVMs forward. If ATMs can be hacked, why can’t the EVMs,” said Patel.

Patel also congratulated BJP for its victory in a sarcastic tone. “I congratulate the BJP which has won by tampering with the EVMs. Though people of Gujarat had taken a decision (of uprooting the BJP), the ruling party won though money power and by tampering with EVMs,” Patel told reporters.

Patel also alleged that seals of EVMs were found broken before the counting started today at many places. “I urge all opposition parties to start a movement against the use of EVMs and demand that next elections be held through ballots papers only,” he said.

Patel said it was “difficult to digest” the BJP’s victory on several seats such as Varachha Road and Kamrej in Surat

which have sizable Patidar population. “Varachha Road and Kamrej have over one lakh Patidar voters each. They even turned up in huge numbers during my rallies in those areas. Despite that such results have come,” he said.

Patel alleged the poll outcome showed that the BJP won through “unfair means”. “The Congress could have won if they (BJP) had not done such cheating. Playing a safe game, the BJP had set a target of winning only 100 seats so that no one questions their victory,” he said.

Earlier in the day, Patel alleged that preparations have been made by an Ahmedabad-based firm to hack the source code of 5,000 EVMs with the help of 140 software engineers.

The Patidar leader said, “It would make people laugh but no one will consider what I say. If the human body, which has been created by God, can be fiddled with, why cannot EVMs? If ATMs can be hacked, why not EVMs?”

