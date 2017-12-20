Gujarat results a warning bell for BJP ahead of 2019 elections: Shiv Sena

The Sena has stepped up its attack against its senior ally after the BJP inducted Congress renegade and ex-Shivsainik Narayan Rane’s outfit in the NDA fold. The Sena has stepped up its attack against its senior ally after the BJP inducted Congress renegade and ex-Shivsainik Narayan Rane’s outfit in the NDA fold.

The Shiv Sena on Tuesday claimed the results in Gujarat were a warning sign for the BJP ahead of the 2019 elections.

“In Gujarat and Himachal, the BJP has won but the Congress has not been defeated. The dream of a Congress-free India remains unfulfilled. The monkey has slapped the lion in its face and has rung a warning bell. These are warning signs for those who live in the belief that whatever they do is right. The Gujarat model is doddering and we pray that it does not collapse in 2019,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena mouthpeice Saamana.

The edit went on to say that even though the BJP had won, the discussion centred on the leap that Rahul Gandhi has made. It also said though the BJP wave had not ebbed in the country it had slowed down and lost its intensity. On BJP workers rejoicing over the win, the Sena wondered whether the party had scored “such a scintillating victory” that it was worthy of being celebrated with dancing.

The Sena said there were some who ridiculed Rahul and Hardik Patel as “monkeys”. “Those who indulged in this ridicule now have to pretend that they have passed with distinction, despite barely managing to pass,” the Sena said in the editorial. The Shiv Sena, which is in alliance with the BJP, has over the past year been relentless in its criticism of the BJP through Saamana even though its representatives remain to be a part of the government.

It had severely criticised the BJP’s campaign in Gujarat and lauded Rahul’s leadership in the run up to the Gujarat elections.

