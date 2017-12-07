Gujarat polls: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath attacks Rahul Gandhi, invokes Italy link

Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP over the development issue and asking one question a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi has been targeting the BJP over the development issue and asking one question a day to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

UTTAR PRADESH Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday called Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi a hypocrite for paying visits to temples while campaigning for the Gujarat polls.

Campaigning for the BJP in the run-up to the Assembly elections, Adityanath also said when the Congress was in power in Gujarat, “mafia used to run riot in the state”. He noted that the word “mafia” for organised crime orignated in Italy, the country of maternal grandfather of Rahul.

Addressing a rally at Gariyadhar in Bhavnagar district, Adityanath said: “Rahul and his party in 2005 had questioned the existence of Lord Krishna and Lord Ram… then what is he trying to prove by visiting temples in Gujarat? Rahul is being a hypocrite by visiting temples and his party had proved it yesterday… when the hearing about the Ram Janmabhoomi was to start in the Supreme Court, Congress leader Kapil Sibal said that the hearing should be delayed…”

Sibal, while appearing for the Uttar Pradesh Sunni Central Wakf Board — a litigant in the Ayodhya dispute — urged the Supreme Court to postpone the hearing into the dispute till July 2019, by when the Lok Sabha polls would be over.

“I want to ask the Congress today, do they want the Ram Janmabhoomi in Ayodhya or not? The Congress has to answer if it wants a solution to the controversy… And if the case is open, then why does Congress leader Kapil Sibal want to postpone the hearing?” Adityanath said at the gathering.

Accusing the Congress of believing in dynastic politics and casteism, he said: “Bapu was right about dissolving the Congress after Independence. They only believe in dynastic politics and casteism. They believe in dhong (pretence). When Modiji inaugurated the bullet train in Gujarat, Rahul opposed it. When Modiji gets water, electricity in every house, they oppose it. This state has four and eight-lane roads… what has Congress given? It has given gundarraj, gangwar and antakwaad.”

Later at a rally in Savarkundla taluka of Amreli, the UP chief minister said: “The Congress was in power in Gujarat before 1995. There was no electricity, roads or water. But, there certainly was gundaraj, and gang wars. Wherever Rahul Gandhi’s Congress goes, it takes mafia-raj (rule of mafia) along with it.”

