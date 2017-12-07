Gujarat polls: PM Modi speaking lies, BJP leaders losing mental balance, says Congress

PM Modi surrounded by sycophants, says Anand Sharma. PM Modi surrounded by sycophants, says Anand Sharma.

Accusing Prime Minister Narendra Modi of speaking “lies” and “twisting the history”, Congress leader Anand Sharma on Wednesday said BJP leaders were losing their “mental balance” and “they should be sent to psychologists”.

The Prime Minister “is expected to honour the history and not twist the fact, but he is running away from truth and misguiding people,” Sharma told reporters here.

He claimed that it was now clear that the BJP would lose the Gujarat Assembly elections, and challenged Modi and BJP president Amit Shah to hold a debate with him at a place and time of their choice on issues being raised in the run-up to the polls.

“Let him (Modi) tell on what issues he is fighting polls, and on what he is asking for votes. Let him speak about vikas (development) in 22 years of BJP’s rule in Gujarat, and three-and-a-half years of his rule as PM,” Sharma said.

“Let him (Modi) answer why GDP dropped and industries suffered losses to the tune of Rs 3.7 lakh crore due to demonetisation and GST. Why have businesses closed?,” he asked.

Sharma claimed that Modi delayed the Winter Session of Parliament, so that the truth about his government’s performance did not reach people during the Gujarat Assembly elections.

The Congress leader further said instead of “critics” and “advisers”, the Prime Minister has “sycophants’’ and “flatterers’’ around him.

Sharma also rubbished Modi’s remarks about Congress’ treatment to B R Ambedkar as “total lies’’.

On the Prime Minister’s allegation of the Congress ignoring Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel, the Congress leader hit back, saying both Modi and Amit Shah “stood exactly opposite to what Sardar Patel stood for”.

“Let, him (Modi) speak the truth and not provoke people through emotive speeches. Don’t insult the former prime ministers,” Sharma said. “He should show a healthy mindset.’’

On senior Congress leader and lawyer Kapil Sibal appearing in the Supreme Court on behalf of the Sunni Central Waqf Board in the Ayodhya title suit and requesting the court defer the hearing until after the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, Sharma retorted, “Let the BJP explain why Arun Jaitley appeared for Dow Chemicals (the company that took over Union Carbide, blamed for the Bhopal gas tragedy). Why did Arun Jaitley appeared in favour of Ketan Parekh, a key figure in stock market manipulation scam?”

