Gujarat polls: PM Modi can give Rs 33k crore to Tatas but not 3k crore to fishermen, says Rahul Gandhi

Hitting out at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Gujarat government, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi on Friday alleged that the government had extended benefits worth Rs 33,000 crore to Tata Motors’ Nano car plant but was not willing to spare even Rs 300 crore for providing subsidised diesel and kerosene to fishermen of the state.

The Congress leader claimed PM Modi had worked only for a few big businessmen during his long reign as chief minister of Gujarat and continued on the same mode even after becoming Prime Minister of the country three year ago. Rahul accused Modi of showering state largesse on a selected few big corporate houses while discontinuing assistance to the marginalised.

“Mein aapse do tin saval pucchna chahta hun. Aap sab Gujarat ki sadko pe ghumte hon, chalte hon. Aapne picchle tin char salon mein Gujarat ki sadko pe Tata Nano gaadi dekhi hain? Kisi ne dekhi hain yahan pe Tata Nano? Ye dekho, eethar Tata Nano nahi deekh rahi hain, Tata Safari deekh rahi hain. Alag Alag gadiyan dikh rahi hain magar Tata Nano aapko nahi deekhai dengi. Ab meine ye Tata Nano ka saval kyun uthaya? Tata Nano ko banane ke liye shree Narendra Modiji ne Tata company ko 33,000 crore rupaye diye… Appko yaad hoga, jab Congress party ki sarkar thi tab aapko diesel ki subsidy deti thi. Wo bandh ho gayi na? Subsidy panch lakh logo ko di jati thi aur jo aapka diesel aur petrol ka kharcha tha takriban 25 per cent uska wo subsidy se diya jata tha. Subsidy dene ke liye Gujarat ki sarkar ko 300 crore rupaye lagte the. 300 crore rupaye ki subsidy aapse chhin li aur 33,000 crore rupaye Tata Nano ko de diye. Tata Nano mein aapki jamin gayi, aapki bijali gayi, aapka pani gaya. Aur main aapko keh raha hun aapko Tata Nano kahi deekhi aur aap mujhe keh rahe ho hame to kahi nahi deekhi. Fir kis prakar ka jadoo hain? (I want to ask you two-three questions. You all drive and walk on roads of Gujarat. Have you seen Tata Nano car in the last three-four years? Tata Safari can be seen insted. I am raising this issue bacause Narendra Modi gave Rs 33,000 crore to Tata company for manufacturing Tata Nano. You would recall that Congress government used to give you subsidy during its rule which has been stopped now. That subsidy used to be extended to 5 lakh people and it would cover 25 per cent of your expenses on diesel and petrol. The subsidy used to cost Gujarat government Rs 300 crore. On the one hand, this Rs 300 crore subsidy was snatched away from you and on the other hand, Rs 33,000 crore were given for Tata Nano. You lost land, electricity, water to Tata Nano. And if you are not seeing any Tata Nano here, then, what type of magic is this”, Rahul said.

Incidentally, fishermen of Gujarat used to get subsidy on diesel and kerosene in form of waiver of sales tax and later on in form of Value Added Tax (VAT). But for some years between 2008 and 2012, fishermen were not given the benefit of this scheme. Additionally, the monthly quota of subsidised kerosene for fishermen with smaller boat was also reduced to 32 litres per month from 250 litres. Earlier, fishermen used to get the subsidy amount deducted from the bill at the time of purchase of diesel and petrol. But now, fishermen have to purchase the fuel at market rate and then submit bills for claiming VAT reimbursement.

After Tata Motors’ Nano manufacturing plant at Singur in West Bengal faced protests in 2008, Modi, then chief minister of Gujarat had invited the auto-maker to Gujarat and had extended various benefits like allotting land at concessional rates, some tax exemption etc for setting up the plant at Sanand near Ahmedabad.

Rahul also said the previous UPA government at the Centre had changed lives of lakhs by around the same amount as given to Nano. “Jitna paisa UPA ne MNREGA ko chalane ke liye diya tha, karodo logo ko rojgar diya, lakho parivaro ki jindagi badal di, utna paisa Narendra Modijine Nano ko banane ke liye de diya. MNREGA ko chalane ke liye 35,000 crore rupaye, Nano ko banane ke liye 33,000 crore rupaye… Kyan aapko Tata Nano factory se kuch fayda hua? Aap log Tata Nano chala rahen ho? Ghar me hain Tata Nano? Aapke baccho ko rojgar mila Tata Nano factory me? To sacchai yeh hain ki agar bada udyogpati Narendra Modiji se paisa mange, 33,000 crore rupaye ek udyogpati ko, lo chalo. Aur agar Gujarat ka har kisan, har machhwara kat jay, to aapko 300 crore rupaye bhi nahi milenge. (The amount of money Narendra Modi gave for manufacturing Nano cars was equal to the UPA government’s allocation for funding MNREGA which had given employment to crores of people and changed lives of lakhs of families. Rs 35,000 crore to for running MNREGA and Rs 33,000 crore for manufacturing Nano. Did you get any benefit from Tata Nano factory? Do you have a Tata Nano at your home? Did your children get employment in Tata Nano factory? So, the reality is that if a big industrialist requests Narendra Modi for funds, he gives Rs 33,000 to one industrialist alone. But you won’t get even Rs 300 crore even if every farmer, every fishermen of Gujarat dies. You mind the figures).”

Rahul Gandhi was addressing Navsarjan Machhimar Swabhiman Sammelan, a meeting of fishermen at Juna Bandar or old harbour in Porbandar.

This is Rahul’s fifth visit to Gujarat in two months as the dates of polling for the Assembly election in the state nears. Porbandar, rest of Saurashtra and parts of south Gujarat will vote on December 9 in the first phase. The remaining parts of the state will vote on December 14 in the second phase. After landing in Porbandar, the Congress leader visited Kirti Mandir in Porbandar, the birthplace of Mahatma Gandhi.

Rahul further said the Modi government had a bias against farmers. “In entire country, beginning from Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra to Gujarat, farmers are demanding farm-loan waivers. I am giving you another figure. Last year, Narendra Modi himself wrote off loan tune to Rs 1.3 lakh crore to 10 biggest industrialists of the country. Can there be a comparison between Rs 300 crore and Rs 1.3 lakh crore of 10 people. And in coming years, almost Rs 6 lakh crore of the same 10 to 15 will be waived off. But if you demand, subsidy, they will say “No.” On top of that, they will demand 28 per cent or 18 per cent GST from you saying they want to do development,” he said.

Gujarat has 16,000 kilometre long coastline, the longest in entire country and has around 5 lakh fishermen. Porbandar Assembly constituency, presently held by Fisheries Minister Babu Bokhiria, too has around 30,000 voters who are fishermen. Former president of Gujarat state unit of Congress, Arjun Modhwadia is challenging Bokhiria from this seat in a battle of prestige.

Rahul also repeated his suit-boot-ki-sarkar jibe saying those wearing such clothes laundered money during demonitisation. “On November (last year), Modi said he would invalidate notes of Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 denominations. He said it was being done as a drive against black money. He made you all to stand in queue. In entire country, he made fishermen, farmers, labourers, the poor stand in queue. I want to know if you see any suit-bootwale Hindustani (suited-booted Indian) standing in queue while you were there? Did you see them? Where were they? I will tell you where they were. They were sitting in air-conditioned room of bank after entering it from backdoor while your were standing in queue in front. And PM Modi converted into white the black money of all thieves of the country,” the Congress vice-president said.

Meanwhile, enlisting issues being faced by fishermen, president of Porbandar Machhimar Boat Association, Bharat Modi clarified that he was a BJP worker but chose to attend the meeting organised by Congress so that the community gets its due. He demanded that India and Pakistan should adopt a no-arrest policy with respect to fishermen of a country crossing over to the other’s territorial waters and that Indian government make efforts to ensure release of 500 Indian fishermen and 1000 fishing boats presently in custody of Pakistan. He also demanded that there should be an independent fisheries ministry in Union government on the lines of agriculture ministry. Bharat also said that he was attending the meeting after being invited by Modhwadia.

But Rahul said there was an indication in it. “This is very interesting. A BJP workers comes on the stage of Congress party and says he is placing some demands from us. My brother, you are running the government. The Prime Minister in Delhi is yours, Chief Minister in Gujarat is yours. But you have understood that Gujarat is going to have a Congress government and that’s why you are demanding from us. And we are listening to you. What you have said is right and Conress will solve them,” he said.

While responding to issue of pollution in waters of the Arabian Sea, Rahul said that “15-20 industrialists of Narendra Modi” were responsible for it. He also alleged that Modi had failed on his promise of providing employment. “He had promised that he will give employment to entire Gujarat. I want to know how many people got employment in Nano factory. You must also answer why 50 lakh people are searching employment if these big factories have generated employment. The fact of the matter is, money meant for farmers and the poor have been distributed among big businessmen,” said Rahul.

The Congress leaders also touched upon privatisation of education in Gujarat saying 90 per cent of colleges in the state were in private hands.

He said that BJP governments in state had worked for only five to 10 big businesses over the last 22 years. “In the last 22 years, five to 10 industrialists have flourished. These industrialists have, in return, done Modi’s marketing. Who pays for advertisements of Modi in newspapers and on television? His friends are doing it,” said Rahul claiming Congress was the first to form an organisation of fishermen in the state and that Congress will set up a separate fisheries ministry when it is voted back to power at Centre.

Critising the “Mann ki bat” programme of PM Modi, Rahul said the PM was not listening to people and instead would keep on telling them what is on his mind but Congress will form a government in Gujarat which will listen to people.

