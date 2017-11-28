Gujarat polls: Maharashtra, Gujarat brothers, says CM Devendra Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses an election campaign in Gujarat on Monday (Source: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis) Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis addresses an election campaign in Gujarat on Monday (Source: Twitter/@Dev_Fadnavis)

Demonetisation and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) of the Narendra Modi government would go a long way in combating corruption, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said in Gujarat on Monday. Addressing election rallies ahead of the Gujarat polls, he said Maharashtra and Gujarat were “brothers”. Both the states were created on May 1, 1960.

“Maharashtra and Gujarat share a relationship like brothers. Both states came into existence the same day. Both have worked to march ahead through developmental politics under the BJP government,” Fadnavis said. During his daylong tour, he switched to Marathi language to strike a chord with the sizeable Marathi-speaking population along the border of the two states. At a rally at Nizar in Songadhi (Gujarat), he said, “Demonetisation and GST are strong weapons to tackle corruption and black money.”

Referring to Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi’s scathing attack on the Modi government’s policies, Fadnavis said, “I can understand their anguish. After all, there are opposition leaders who cannot digest the reforms initiated by the Centre to serve the poor.”

He highlighted several welfare measures implemented by the Centre. Addressing a rally at Vyara, Fadnavis evoked the pride of Gujarat urging people to give a befitting reply to rivals criticising Modi’s development model.

