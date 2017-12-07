Gujarat polls LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi to address SC/ST BJP members of state

Gujarat polls LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi (Express file photo Gujarat polls LIVE UPDATES: PM Narendra Modi (Express file photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will today address scheduled caste (SC) and scheduled tribe (ST) members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state, on the last day of campaigning for the first phase of election — December 9. A total of 89 seats — out of 182 — spanning the Saurashtra and south Gujarat regions, are up for grabs in the first phase with 977 candidates in the fray in the first phase of polling.

Modi will connect with the party workers on their mobile phones through the “audio bridge” technology and directly interact with the divisional heads of the party’s SC and ST units in the state. In his address, the prime minister is also expected to take stock of the situation in Gujarat in the aftermath of cyclone Ockhi. “Tomorrow at 10 AM I will interact with Karyakartas from the @BJP4Gujarat SC, ST Morchas and Karyakartas from coastal areas of Gujarat. This will be an interaction via audio bridge. Looking forward to this programme,” PM Modi tweeted yesterday.

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to address a public meeting in Surat later in the day. This meeting was originally scheduled for Wednesday but was postponed due to Cyclone Ockhi. On Wednesday, he addressed three rallies in Dhandhuka, Dahod and Netrang. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will also hold rallies in Somnat, Rajkot East, Talaja, Palitana, Chuda, Umreth, and Sayaliganj.

On the other hand, Congress vice-president Rahul Gandhi’s rallies for Thursday have already been postponed to Friday.

“Announcement: Congress VP Rahul Gandhi’s events today at Morbi & Surendranagar, and all programmes tomorrow stand cancelled due to bad weather conditions,” said the official Twitter handle of Congress on December 5.

Gujarat elections LIVE UPDATES:

8: 45 am:

22 सालों का हिसाब#गुजरात_मांगे_जवाब प्रधानमंत्रीजी- 9वाँ सवाल: न की कर्ज़ माफ़ी

न दिया फसल का सही दाम

मिली नहीं फसल बीमा राशि

न हुआ ट्यूबवेल का इंतजाम खेती पर गब्बर सिंह की मार

छीनी जमीन, अन्नदाता को किया बेकार PM साहब बतायें, खेडुत के साथ क्यों इतना सौतेला व्यवहार? — Office of RG (@OfficeOfRG) December 7, 2017

For all the latest Elections News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd